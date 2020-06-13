Spruha Joshi's Collection Of Beautiful Poems You Must Check Out

Spruha Joshi has established her niche as an actress in the Marathi film industry. She is also known for composing poems. Spruha Joshi has also written two books that are a collection of poems, titled Lopamudra and Chandanchura. Scrolling through her Instagram stories, the actor can be often seen sharing the poems she writes. With all that said now, here are Spruha Joshi's collection of poems that you must check out:

Spruha Joshi's collection of poems

Spruha Joshi's way of writing poems is lauded by many readers. She shared a poem titled 'Gayab Awaj' and it has three verses. She explains the title of the song with a realistic example and fans found it to be extremely relatable in their daily lives. Check out the poem written by Spruha Joshi:

Spruha Joshi is considered to be a descriptive writer. She has time and again written poems that are based on nature, like the rain, the thunderstorm, and so on. She shared yet another poem that is based on nature and it is perfect to read in the monsoon season. The poem is titled, 'Pavasacha Jor Kasa' and she has described the tiny details of a monsoon season in the poem.

Spruha Joshi has a wide collection of poems that are based on a number of topics related to nature and cultural diversity and festivals. She has written a poem that is based on an annual pilgrimage that is held in the town of Pandharpur, Maharashtra. The poem is based on the famous pilgrimage, Pandharpur Wari. Check out the poem titled 'Palkhi':

Readers love the way she focuses on various cultural diversity aspects in her poems. This poem written by Spruha Joshi is titled 'Aswastha' and the poet expresses that she accepts the changes in nature and surroundings and that she is ready to adapt to the changes. Have a look:

'Itkese Dole' written by Spruha Joshi is yet another poem by her. The poet talks about how a human being is just a dot in this entire universe. Check out the poem:

On the professional front, Spruha Joshi was last seen in the 2019 flick titled Vicky Velingkar as Vidya. The actor is yet to announce her upcoming project. Some of her memorable performances came in Morya, and Eka Lagnachi Dusri Ghost. She is also known for her performance in several plays and acts.

