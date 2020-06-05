Suvedha Desai Of 'Vaiju No. 1' Fame Tied The Knot With Sagar Gaonkar; See Pics Here

Suvedha Desai, who shot to stardom with her performance in the popular Marathi TV show, Vaiju No 1 recently tied knot with Sagar Gaonkar. The Marathi TV actor got married to Sagar Gaonkar on June 01, 2020. Fans have been going gaga over the picture shared by the Marathi actor on her Instagram

Suvedha Desai took to her Instagram and gave fans an insight into their wedding. She shared a picture of her and Sagar Gaonkar from their wedding ceremony. She shared two photos in different poses on her Instagram.

Suvedha Desai can be seen sporting a dark blue saree with pink designed border and she teamed her saree with green bangles. She can be seen donning a subtle makeup. On the other hand, Sagar Gaonkar can be seen sporting a blue-white jacket kurta and a traditional Maharashtrian hat.

The two can be seen gracefully smiling as they pose for the picture. She captioned the first picture as, ''It's not the time...

It's you that make it special.. #lockdownmelockdown♥️ Thank you @wedding_junction04 📸: @pravin.kam1622 .'' and accompanied yet another picture and captioned it ''लग्न म्हणजे रेशीम गाठ अक्षता, मंगलाष्टका सात चाराचे मिळून दोन हात दोन जीवन अन् एक साथ'' Have a look:

Suvedha Desai tied the knot with Sagar Gaonkar amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Reportedly, the Marathi actor along with Sagar Gaonkar took permission form the required authorities for their special day. If the reports are to be believed, very few people attended the wedding ceremony that included the bride and the groom's family and only close friends attended the wedding ceremony of Suvedha Desai and Sagar Gaonkar.

According to reports, the wedding rituals were performed by using masks for safety purpose and the other members including their family members and close friends also wore masks during the ceremony.

Reportedly, both the bride and the groom's families maintained social distancing and followed all the guidelines given by the government. All the people present at the wedding hall maintained all the hygiene practices and covered their mouth and nose with masks. The wedding seemed to be a very close-knit affair.

Suvedha Desai essayed the role of Kingal in one of the popular Marathi TV shows, Dil Dosti Duniyadari. Suvedha Desai is now essaying the role of a south Indian girl in the show titled, Vaiju No 1. Sagar Gaonkar is a filmmaker and he is known for his Marathi film, Suvasini.

