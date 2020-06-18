Priya Bapat And Other Marathi Celebs Are Giving Fans Reading Goals, Check Reading List

The COVID-19 pandemic crises have resulted in lockdown across the world. Amid the lockdown, many celebrities are homebound and spending time productively at home by indulging in various activities. Reading is something many celebrities are indulging in to make the most of the time. Several Marathi actors including Priya Bapat and others are giving fans some major reading goals and with their reading lists. Having said that here are what the Marathi actors are reading:

Priya Bapat

Amhi Doghi actor Priya Bapat is an avid social media user and she keeps her fans updated on her daily activities. The actor has been spending her quarantine time working out, consuming healthy food and she has been sharing several motivational quotes on her Instagram amid the lockdown. The actor recently posted a picture of a book named, The Forest of Enchantment by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. A couple of weeks ago, she also shared the book she was reading then, named Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Hector Garcia and Albert Liebermann.

Pooja Sawant

Pooja Sawant, the Indian actor who predominantly works in Marathi film industry is known for her performance in Daagdi Chaawl. She essayed the role of Sonal in the movie. The actor shared the book she has been digging amid the lockdown, she is reading Agatha Christie's Partner in Crime. Check out the post shared by the actor.

ALSO READ | Spruha Joshi's Collection Of Beautiful Poems You Must Check Out

Titeeksha Tawde

Titeeksha Tawwde is known for her role in Tu Ashi Jawali Raha TV show. Apart from her acting chops, she is also known for her fashion sense and style. The actor shared a picture of her reading a book titled 61 Hours by Lee Child. The actor seems to be giving fans some major reading goals.

ALSO READ | What Siddharth Jadhav, Sonalee Kulkarni, Other Marathi Celebs Were Up To This Weekend?

Khushboo Tawde

Khushboo Tawde, actor and sister of Titeeksha Tawde is known for her work in Hindi and Marathi Cinema. The actor is known for her stellar performance in Love Factor: Premachi Trilogy. She is busy reading Men Are From Mars and An Unsuitable Boy. She seems to have taken the notch a bit higher as she even shared in detail what the books talk about.

ALSO READ | Suvedha Desai Of 'Vaiju No. 1' Fame Tied The Knot With Sagar Gaonkar; See Pics Here

Gauri Nalawade

Gauri Nalawade is busy reading Forty Rules of Love amid the lockdown. The actor is known for her works in Adham (2019) and Friends (2016). Check out the post shared by Gauri Nalawade.

ALSO READ | Actor Amruta Deshmukh Uninstalls TikTok; Abhidnya Bhave Praises Her BFF

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.