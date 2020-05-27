Abhijit Khandekar To Isha Keskare: 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Cast Update Amid Lockdown

Majhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the most popular TV shows that air on Zee Marathi. It revolves around a woman named Radhika (Anita Date), hailing from Nagpur, who is very protective of her husband (Abhijit Khandekar) and is suspicious that her husband's friend (Isha Keskar) is obsessed with him. All the cast members from the show are popular TV stars and have a huge fan base. With all that said, scroll down to know what the cast of Majhya Navryachi Bayko has been up to amid the COVID-19 lockdown:

What are the cast members of Majhya Navryachi Bayko up to amid lockdown?

Abhijit Khandekar

Actor Abhijit Khandekar who essays the lead role of Radhika's husband in Majhya Navryachi Bayko is an avid social media user. He constantly updates fans on all his daily activities. The actor recently celebrated the Tola Tola singer Tejaswini Pandit's birthday by wishing her on his Instagram. And most importantly, he has been very regular about his workout and has advised fans to workout at home with aims to improve immunity. Check out the posts he shared:

Isha Keskar

Isha Keskar, who portrays the role of Shanaya in Majhya Navryachi Bayko, has been highly lauded for his performances in the show. Isha Keskar shot to stardom with her performance in Jai Malhar, where she essayed the role of Goddess Banai Devi and Jayadri. The actor has been sharing pictures of herself in various outfits, giving fans some major style goals. The actor also likes sharing pictures with her partner Rishi Saxena who is known for his role in the show Kahe Diya Pardes. The actor seems to be spending some quality time with Rishi Saxena and has shared some stunning posts of them together.

Anita Date

Anita Date, who portrays the lead role of Radhika in Majhya Navryachi Bayko, seems to be spending her time doing productive things amid the lockdown. She has been spending time reading books at home and she has even shared a picture of herself reading. Apart from that, the actor thanked the frontiers who are working relentlessly to fight the pandemic crises.

Rasika Sunil

Rasika Sunil garnered massive appreciation for playing the role of the young Shanaya in Majhya Navryachi Bayko. The actor is also making headlines for the posts she has been sharing amid the lockdown. She has been giving some major style and fitness goals through her posts. Her latest photoshoot garnered huge appreciation from her fans. The actor signed off from the show for her higher education and her character was later played by Isha Keskar.

Sharmila Rajaram Shinde

Sharmila, who plays the role of Jenny in the show, seems to have taken a whole new route on spending time amid the lockdown. The actor has shared some memes, motivational poems, and quotes on her Instagram. Check out the posts shared.

