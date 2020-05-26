Nehha Pendse's Yoga Workout Video Is Spreading The Fitness Bug Amongst Her Fans | WATCH

Nehha Pendse, one of the critically acclaimed actors in the Marathi film industry, has time and again won her fans' hearts with her performances in movies. She was also a part of the popular TV reality show, Bigg Boss Season 12 and several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies.

Apart from her work in movies, Nehha Pendse is also an avid social media user and has over one million followers. The actor recently shared a video of herself performing an intense workout of power yoga. Nehha Pendse gave viewers a sneak peek into her intense workout routine.

Nehha Pendse's performs an intense workout

The 35-year-old actor has been making headlines on the internet and the post she shared on her Instagram is going viral. The fitness regimen performed by the actor has left the viewers impressed. Nehha Pendse's Instagram post featuring her intense workout of power yoga is making the Balkadu actor the talk of the town.

She seems to be determined to spread the fitness bug amongst her fans. Nehha Pendse accompanied the post with a caption, ''Taking one step at a time.. always wanted to try yoga but somehow lacked the motivation.. lockdown and house arrest looked like the perfect push for me to start trying.. my flexibility s**ks , yoga is really really difficult and I might have strained my tennis elbow and rather few muscles in the past few days of this journey .. but only a gym rat will understand the sheer pleasure of sore muscles and the journey of soreness recovery .. I affirm to achieve advance level of yoga with daily practice and perseverance. Amen 😇''

The Balkadu fame actor is winning the fitness game as she can be seen performing the yoga poses diligently. Not only that, but she has also been stealing the hearts of her fans with her chic looks. The actor can be seen flaunting a pink and purple sports bra and black workout leggings. She tied her hair in a high ponytail to perform the yoga poses.

Check out Nehha Pendse's Instagram post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nehha Pendse was last seen playing as a contestant in MTV India's Khatra Khatra Khatra, Kitchen Champion Season 5 and Box Cricket League Season 4 in the year 2019. The actor has been away from the silver screen for a long time now. However, she has managed to entertain her fans through her social media.

