Ahilyabai Holkar Serial's Cast: Here's A List Of All The Actors & Characters On The Show

Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai which started airing from January 4, 2021, is already gaining popularity amongst the viewers. Set in the 18th century, the period drama is based on the life of Ahilyabai Holkar, who, with her father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar, defied the pre-defined norms of the patriarchal society. Ahilyabai Holkar was the queen of the Malwa kingdom. She is known to break several norms and work towards women's empowerment. Take a look at the cast of Ahilyabai Holkar.

Ahilyabai Holkar serial’s cast

Aditi Jaltare as Ahilyabai Holkar

Actor Aditi Jaltare is seen essaying the lead role of Ahilyabai Holkar in the new show Punyashlok Ahilyabai. The show will trace her journey from a village girl to a queen of the Maratha empire, who earned herself the title of "Matoshree". She is known to be one of the finest women rulers in Indian history. She was married to Khanderao at the age of 8 and lost her husband in the battle of Kumbher in 1754 and was widowed at the age of 28.

Rajesh Shringarpure as Malhar Rao Holkar

Actor Rajesh Shringarpure is seen in several Marathi and Hindi TV shows and well as films. He will be seen portraying the role of Malhar Rao Holkar in Punyashlok Ahilyabai. His role as Malhar Rao is quite pivotal as he supports his daughter-in-law and educates her to work for the women of her kingdom and empower them.

Krish Chauhan as Khanderao Holkar

Actor Krish Chauhan will be portraying the role of Khanderao Holkar in Punyashlok Ahilya. He is the son of Malhar Rao Holkar and Gautama Bai Holkar on the show. He is also seen as the husband of Ahilya Bai Holkar.

Snehlata Vasaikar as Malhar Rao Holkar’s wife

Malhar Rao Holkar had 4 wives in real life. Snehlata will be seen as one of Malhar Rao’s wives on the show. According to the promo of the show, her's is a negative character on the show. She is seen as the mother-in-law of Ahilyabai Holkar.

Srijana as Harku Bai Holkar

Srijana is seen as the youngest wife of Malhar Rao Holkar on the show Punyashloka Ahilya.

