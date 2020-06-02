Times When Vijay Deverakonda's 'The Deverakonda Foundation' Has Been A Great Helping Hand

Vijay Deverakonda is a very popular celebrity in the south. Apart from his impressive work in films, he is also noted for his social services. He had started The Deverakonda Foundation and has taken the responsibility to help the needy. His foundation has been helping those in need.

During times of crisis, his foundation never forgets to take the step to help the people and has managed to collect around ₹ 1,14,00000 till now. Read more to know about Vijay Deverakonda’s The Deverakonda Foundation.

Times The Deverakonda Foundation took a step forward to help people in need

In order to help the people in need, Vijay Deverakonda had initially donated a huge sun into Kerela Relief fund. Just through one donation, Vijay had given a total of ₹ 5 lakh.

Vijay had once managed to grab a lot of attention when he had put his Filmfare Award up for auction and successfully raised ₹ 25,00,000 to donate to Telangana CM Relief Fund. This funding has also been an additional help during the novel coronavirus situation.

There were claims that Vijay Deverakonda has taken a step to help the Pulwama attacks' martyrs' families. Reportedly, Vijay had managed to give a donation for the families too but the exact amounts haven’t been revealed. He started to help the families affected by the Pulwama attacks on February 14, 2019.

Vijay Deverakonda has also accepted to help a kickboxer, Ganesh Ambari. Vijay helped him with a small amount of just ₹ 24000. With the help of the support, the kickboxer went on to win the title of Vaco Indian Open International Kick-boxing Championship Title 2020.

Day 13 - update



Today we touched 1cr worth of groceries bought 🤗😃



This has been the most happy, fulfilling experience. Lots of love to our entire big family that made this happen.



We hope to make tomorrow another huge day of giving and happiness.



Goodnight :)#TDF #MCF pic.twitter.com/vOkToMR4vO — The Deverakonda Foundation (@DeverakondaFdn) May 8, 2020

He has been helping the families that are in need. He had successfully raised around ₹ 13,000,000 in order to provide the needy with financial relief during coronavirus lockdown. With the help of the money raised, his foundation would help by helping people purchase groceries and by making his foundation pay for the same.

More about Vijay Deverakonda

On the professional end, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in his upcoming romantic drama, World Famous Lover. In the romantic drama, Vijay will be seen romancing not with one but four renowned actors including Rashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Catherine Teresa. Kranthi Madhav will be taking up the role of the director for this particular project which is going to be produced by KS Rama Rao of Inventive Commercial Productions. Playing two very different characters in these two films will be a real challenge for the Arjun Reddy star.

