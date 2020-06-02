Times When Vijay Deverakonda's 'The Deverakonda Foundation' Has Been A Great Helping Hand

Quick links:
Vijay Deverakonda is a very popular celebrity in the south. Apart from his impressive work in films, he is also noted for his social services. He had started The Deverakonda Foundation and has taken the responsibility to help the needy. His foundation has been helping those in need.
During times of crisis, his foundation never forgets to take the step to help the people and has managed to collect around ₹ 1,14,00000 till now. Read more to know about Vijay Deverakonda’s The Deverakonda Foundation.
Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Calls Out Websites For Circulating Fake News Against Him; Watch
Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Slams Fake News; Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati Come Out In His Support
Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Praises Chiranjeevi, Other Stars In Fight Against Fake News; Read
Also Read | Is Trouble Brewing Between 'Dear Comrade' Actors Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda?
Day 13 - update— The Deverakonda Foundation (@DeverakondaFdn) May 8, 2020
Today we touched 1cr worth of groceries bought 🤗😃
This has been the most happy, fulfilling experience. Lots of love to our entire big family that made this happen.
We hope to make tomorrow another huge day of giving and happiness.
Goodnight :)#TDF #MCF pic.twitter.com/vOkToMR4vO
On the professional end, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in his upcoming romantic drama, World Famous Lover. In the romantic drama, Vijay will be seen romancing not with one but four renowned actors including Rashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Catherine Teresa. Kranthi Madhav will be taking up the role of the director for this particular project which is going to be produced by KS Rama Rao of Inventive Commercial Productions. Playing two very different characters in these two films will be a real challenge for the Arjun Reddy star.
Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Says Telugu Film Industry Is Ready To Take A Stand Against Fake News
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.