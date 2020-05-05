Vijay Deverakonda Praises Chiranjeevi, Other Stars In Fight Against Fake News; Read

Vijay Deverkonda has recently made headlines when he spoke about fake news through a video. He tweeted about fake news that is being surfaced online and carried by websites. The actor was supported by various Telugu actors regarding the same. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda decided to thank megastar Chiranjeevi personally after he extended his support for him.

Vijay Deverakonda posted a tweet where he wrote, “Thank you Chiru sir, I've been here only 5 years, I can only imagine what you had to go through in 42 years. Daddy meeku jarigina situations cheptuntaru, meeru avanni daati vallani kshaminchi Inka mammalni guide chesthunaru. You have always been there for each of us when we needed you, advicing us, promoting our films, giving your blessings, sorting problems. Now we as an industry collectively want your support in guiding us." Furthermore, Vijay Deverakonda tagged everyone from the industry including Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja and many more. He also addressed Chiranjeevi and wrote that "we need you now. Our Megastar”.

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda reunited the Telugu film industry after he shared a video of him slamming the websites for spreading false news against him regarding his COVID-19 donation. He wrote: "When someone who is supposed to be the guardian of truth lies to you or betrays your trust, intentionally - the society is in danger. This video is my responsibility to my people. Meanwhile, you are welcome to continue trying to end my career, destroy my image, write nonsense about me..#KillGossipWebsites, #SpreadPositivity and #KillFakeNews."

