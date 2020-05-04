Vijay Deverakonda Calls Out Websites For Circulating Fake News Against Him; Watch

Fake news is a constant problem in this day and age due to how easy it is to share information via the internet. While netizens are often annoyed by fake news, celebs are affected on a far more personal level. Many on social media casually share rumours as facts, which can truly damage a celebrities reputation.

Recently, several fake rumours about popular Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda popped up on the internet. After learning of these rumours, Vijay Deverakonda decided to bust the fake news being circulated about him through a youtube video. In his video, Vijay Deverakonda slammed fake news and websites that promoted such content.

Above is the video where Vijay Deverakonda claimed that he wanted to "kill fake news". In the video, the actor called out all the portals that spread fake rumours about him. He also slammed them for trying to "destroy his image".

Vijay Deverakonda even shared this video on Twitter. In his tweet, the actor wrote that this video was his responsibility to his followers. He also said that society was in danger, as those who were meant to spread the truth were lying intentionally. Finally, Vijay Deverakonda wrote that such media portals could continue to try and destroy his career and image by writing nonsense about him, as he did not care anymore.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently working with his fans to provide families with essentials during the COVID-19 lockdown. The poorest sections of society were hit hardest by the Coronavirus lockdown. Vijay Deverakonda started a new charity drive to donate to as many families as possible. The above video was actually in response to fake news that questioned his contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda also shared a spreadsheet that showed off all the successful donations that he and his fans had made during the lockdown. In the caption for the post, Vijay Deverakonda also thanked his weekend volunteers. Moreover, he also revealed that they had reached out to 7,389 families during the lockdown and provided them with essentials.

Day 8 - Daily Update



Thanks to our weekend volunteers, we've reached 7389 families till date and funded 70+ Lakh worth of essentials! #MCF #TDF pic.twitter.com/A4W6uqaKfw — The Deverakonda Foundation (@DeverakondaFdn) May 3, 2020

