‘Acharya’ Director Kortala Siva Makes A Detailed Shoot Schedule For Chiranjeevi Starrer

Mirchi director Kortala Siva, who is directing an upcoming Telugu language drama, has now set up a complete shooting schedule to complete the filming of his movie before April next year. The film is produced by Ramcharan and Niranjan Freddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Apart from Telugu film industry megastar Chiranjeevi, actor Ramcharan and Kajal Aggarwal will also play pivotal roles in the movie which is slated to release in the second quarter of 2021.

ALSO READ| Sonu Sood Felicitated By Koratala Siva And Tanikella Bharani On Sets Of 'Acharya' | WATCH

Acharya shooting updates revealed

According to telugucinema portal, megastar Chiranjeevi, who had taken a break from the shooting of Acharya to attend Niharika's wedding which was scheduled in Udaipur, will resume the shoot for Acharya in a few days. Director Kortala Siva is set to complete the filming of the movie by April as the producers are aiming for a May 2021 release. He has carefully set out the complete shoot schedule post the lockdown delay, which is set to resume in a few days now. The production of the film was halted due to lockdown and later as Chiranjeevi was tested positive for COVID.

As per a report presented by Tollywood Net, the makers of the film constructed a temple set which almost costed them around Rs 4 crore. The latest update as per the outlet is that team Acharya has built a Kerala village set in Hyderabad. It is also claimed that the makers have spent around Rs. 20 crore for erecting the village including the temple cost. Acharya will also be Kajal Aggarwal’s huge project after her getting hitched to Gautam Kitchlu. The project marks Chiranjeevi’s maiden collaboration with director Koratala Siva. The film reportedly will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

ALSO READ| 'Coolie No 1': Varun Dhawan Thanks Choreographer Ganesh Acharya For Training Him

Koratala Siva is an Indian film director and screenwriter known for his works in Telugu cinema. He started out as a dialogue writer for films such as Okkadunnadu, Munna, Brindavanam, and Oosaravelli. Later he directed many successful Telugu films like Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage, and Bharat Ane Nenu. Recently, actor Sonu Sood was felicitated on the sets of Acharya for all the humanitarian work he did during the coronavirus pandemic. Actor Tanikella Bharani and director Koratala Siva felicitated Sonu on behalf of the entire team on November 21. According to several media reports, Sonu Sood is believed to be playing the antagonist in Acharya, which stars Chiranjeevi in a dual role.

ALSO READ| Actress Leena Acharya, Known For Work In 'Hichki' And TV Shows, Passes Away

ALSO READ| Chiranjeevi And Kajal Aggarwal's Acharya's Village Set Costs Whopping Rs 20 Crore: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.