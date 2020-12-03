Chiranjeevi And Kajal Aggarwal's Acharya's Village Set Costs Whopping Rs 20 Crore: Reports

Fans are desperately waiting for Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Acharya to release. The principal photography of the film began back in January 2020, however, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the production of the film came to a halt. Now, the filming of Acharya is moving at a brisk pace and reports claim that the village set of the film is constructed on a budget of whopping Rs. 20 crore.

Acharya’s film set budget details

As per a report presented by Tollywood Net, the makers of the film constructed a temple set which almost costed them around Rs 4 crore. Now, after several changes in crucial scenes, the latest update as per the outlet is that team Acharya has built a Kerala village set in Hyderabad. It is also claimed that the makers have spent around Rs. 20 crore for erecting the village including the temple cost.

Reportedly, the newly built set is spread across 16 acres and the director Kortala Siva has taken the responsibility of monitoring the creation work himself. The shooting of the film will be resumed soon and nearly 40% of the filming has already been completed. Acharya will also feature a cameo performance by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan. If the report is to be believed then Regina Cassandra will also feature in the film in a special dance number, while Mani Sharma will look for the music score of the film.

The Telugu action drama is bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. Acharya will also be Kajal Aggarwal’s huge project after her getting hitched with Gautam Kitchlu. The movie is estimated to release in the second quarter of 2021.

Apart from Acharya, superstar Chiranjeevi also announced that he will soon work on the remake of the hit Malayalam movie Lucifer. The original version starring Mohanlal and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles went on to garner tremendous appreciation from fans and critics alike. It is now reported that Chiranjeevi will join hands with well-known director Mohan Raja for Lucifer's remake.

(Disclaimer: The above information presented is sourced from a published article. Republic Media Network does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

