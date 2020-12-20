'Action' Marks Tamannaah Bhatia And Vishal's Second Collaboration; Read Trivia

Tamannaah Bhatia has essayed a variety of significant roles opposite many well-known artists. Her pairing was loved with actor Vishal Reddy so much that they were again cast together in the 2019 movie Action which marked their second collaboration together after Kaththi Sandai. Let’s know some Action movie trivia and other Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies in her career.

Action movie trivia

The movie was released in 2019 and was directed by Sundar C. The movie had an ensemble cast consisting of actors namely Aishwarya Lekshmi, Akanksha Puri, Ramki, Yogi Babu, Kabir Duhan Singh, Chaya Singh, Sha Ra and a few others.

According to an article by Social18, this movie was Malayalam actor, Aishwarya Lekshmi’s debut Tamil movie.

One of the interesting Action movie trivia is that this movie marked Sadhana Sargam’s first collaboration with the popular artist, Adhithya Venkatapathy.

According to IMDB, most of the action scenes in the movie were performed by the actor Vishal Reddy himself.

The actor Vishal also got seriously injured while performing an action sequence on an ATV bike in Turkey. He got injuries on his hand and leg both.

One of the chasing scenes shot with Vishal and Akanksha Puri in London was actually taken from a 2017 movie named Paradox.

One of the actors in the movie, Akanksha Puri had also revealed that it was her first time when she will be essaying a negative role. She made this revelation through her Instagram right after the teaser of the movie was released.

Action movie was the second movie of Sundar C. that was released in the same year. His other movie was Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.

The movie also marked the third collaboration of Vishal with the director, Sundar C.

The movie was shot in several locations including cities namely Thailand, Rishikesh, Mandawa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Dehradun and Chennai.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies

Here are some of Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies that gained her a massive fan following include Racha, The Baahubali series, Devi, Petromax, Happy Days, Kalloori, Kalidasu, Kanden Kadhalai, Venghai, Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu, Vasuvum Saravananum Onna Padichavanga, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, Kanne Kalaimane and many more.

