Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Married As Per Hindu, Christian Customs Like Their Film

Popular South Indian actors namely Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had created a buzz on the internet when they both got married in 2017 after dating each other for a very long time. The buzz that was created by Samantha and Chaitanya's wedding was due to the fact that they followed two different customs while getting married.

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in October 2017 amidst their beloved friends and family. The couple got married on October 7 according to Christian customs along with a Mehendi ceremony followed by a Hindu ceremony while later they threw a spectacular reception for their friends in Hyderabad. When netizens came to know that Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya followed both Christian and Hindu wedding rituals at their wedding, it created a sensation as a similar thing happened in one of Nag Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni’s movies named Ye Maaya Chesave.

In the movie Ye Maaya Chesave, Samantha and Chaitanya were cast opposite each other in which she essayed the role of a girl named Jessie who belonged to a Kerala Christian family. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, essayed the role of an engineering graduate who rented a portion of Jessie’s house. The story of the movie revolved around Samantha and Chaitanya relationship and how they get married in the end with both Hindu and Christian customs just the way they did at their real wedding.

Also Read Ram Veerapaneni & Sunitha Upadrasta To Marry Soon; Read All The Facts About Telugu Singer

Samantha Akkineni’s movies

Samantha Akkineni’s movies are extremely loved by her Tamil and Telugu fans as she has managed to establish herself as one of the finest actors in both Tamil and Telugu cinemas. She has also won several awards and accolades for her stunning performances in movies. Some of the best Samantha Akkineni’s movies include Ekk Deewana Tha, Jabardasth, Super Deluxe, Thanga Magan, Alludu Seenu, Manam, Attarintiki Daredi, Kaththi and several others.

Also read Samantha Akkineni Calls 'Soorarai Pottru' Film Of The Year In Her Recent Post

Ye Maaya Chesave trivia

The movie’s Tamil version was made simultaneously with an entirely different cast featuring Trisha Krishnan and T.R. Silambarasan in the lead. It was named Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Ye Maaya Chesave was also the first collaboration of director Gautham Menon and music legend AR Rahman and they later worked together in several movies together. Later, Rahman won his first Filmfare award in Telugu for his spectacular music given in the movie.

Also read Samantha Akkineni Works Out In The Open, Gets Distracted By Her Cute Pet Hash

Also read Did You Know Samantha Akkineni's 'Us' Features Actors Exclusively From Akkineni Family?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.