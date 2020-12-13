Jr NTR & Trivikram's First Film Together 'Aravindha Sametha' Was A Huge Hit; Read Trivia

Quick links:
Directed by Srinivas Trivikram, the film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava starred N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Pooja Hegde with Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, Eesha Rebba and Supriya Pathak playing supporting roles. The story of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava follows the story of a young man whose life changes after engaging in a violent fight with henchmen from the rival village.
He escapes to Hyderabad and decides to stay away from violence in order to bring peace between the two villages whose people have been constantly affected by the feud for 30 years. This film received a positive response from the critics and also became a commercially hit film. Read some interesting trivia about the film below.
After working together in this film and enjoying its success, Trivikram and Jr. NTR are planning to collaborate on another Telugu film. There were reports that they might be approaching a Bollywood actor for the film. The upcoming collaboration of the two notable artists will also mark the 30th of Jr. NTR's movies.
