Jr NTR & Trivikram's First Film Together 'Aravindha Sametha' Was A Huge Hit; Read Trivia

Directed by Srinivas Trivikram, the film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava starred N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Pooja Hegde with Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, Eesha Rebba and Supriya Pathak playing supporting roles. The story of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava follows the story of a young man whose life changes after engaging in a violent fight with henchmen from the rival village.

He escapes to Hyderabad and decides to stay away from violence in order to bring peace between the two villages whose people have been constantly affected by the feud for 30 years. This film received a positive response from the critics and also became a commercially hit film. Read some interesting trivia about the film below.

Aravindha Sametha movie trivia

The dedication and passion of actors are incomparable. In the film, Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava, a shirtless fight sequence involving NT Rama Rao Jr was shot on a dry, open terrain with the summer temperature at around 43 degree Celsius. This scene was most appreciated by the audience and the critics and the actor’s hard work paid off.

Jagapathi Babu gives an introduction to the kind of powerful character Jr. NTR will be in the film.

Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava is the first collaboration between Jr. NTR and Trivikram and became a huge success. This left audience wanting to see more of their collaborations.

The first look poster of the film Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava was released on NT Rama Rao Jr’s birthday, May 19th, 2018, making it a more special film.

The movie was set in the region of Rayalaseema. The writer-director wanted the dialogues to be in the local dialect. Since he was unfamiliar with the language, he took the help of a folk singer Penchal Dar and got the slang right.

After working together in this film and enjoying its success, Trivikram and Jr. NTR are planning to collaborate on another Telugu film. There were reports that they might be approaching a Bollywood actor for the film. The upcoming collaboration of the two notable artists will also mark the 30th of Jr. NTR's movies.

