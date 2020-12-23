'I Was Worried': Teejay Sidhu Shares Apprehensions About Her Daughter Accepting New Baby

Ever since actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third daughter in this world, the couple has been treating fans with several celebratory posts on social media. Recently Teejay shared a beautiful throwback picture while flaunting her baby bump. In the picture, one of her daughters can be seen kissing the baby bump. While sharing the picture, Teejay expressed the fears she held in her heart about her two daughters and their apprehensions about a new baby coming. She further wrote that she was skeptical whether the two would happily accept the third one or not.

Teejay Sidhu shares post for newborn

Being parents to two daughters before, Karanvir and Teejay made sure that their two daughters happily accept the new member of their family and give her an equal amount of love and attention. While captioning the post and revealing her thinking about the same, Teejay wrote, “One month back, I was worried our first two daughters would be apprehensive about a new baby coming. They might feel envious or that the love would be divided between the three of them. However, they have been so loving, so helpful, and so understanding since the time they found out. Every chance they got, they'd kiss my tummy and tell me how excited they were!”

Read: Karanvir Bohra-Teejay Sidhu Blessed With A Baby Girl, Celebs Send Love To The Couple

Read: Karanvir Bohra And Teejay Sidhu Welcome Their Third Daughter; Watch

Earlier, Teejay shared a glimpse of the newborn by sharing a picture of her feet. While captioning the picture, Teejay wrote, “What an amazing little creation of God a child is! And how He takes His time to form every little part. I look at my child's tiny little foot and feel so much gratitude! (Maybe it's the hormones making me so emotional?) Every little part of her is perfect.”(sic)

Karanvir had shared the exciting news about the baby girl with Spotboye and shared his excitement of welcoming a third girl after being a proud parent to two daughters, Vienna, and Bella. Speaking to the entertainment portal, he had informed that they are parents to a girl again. He further said that the two had already decided that either a girl or a boy would be equally welcome. According to Karanvir, if it's not a boy for them then they are equally elated to welcome the Goddess in their sweet little family. He also called himself a Charlie who has got three angels. Charlie’s Angels, Laxmi Saraswati, and Parvati.

Read: Teejay Sidhu Shares Picture Of 'Mrs Claus & Santa’s Little Helper' Enjoying Festive Season

Read: Teejay Sidhu Shares Newborn's Glimpse, Says 'every Little Part Of Her Is Perfect'

(Image credit: Teejay Sidhu/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.