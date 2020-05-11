Actor Dulquer Salmaan To Finally Feature In His Second Telugu Film?

Though he is most known for being a Malayalam star, Dulquer Salmaan is trying to diversify his career by features in different film industries. Just a year ago, the actor showed off his acting prowess in Bollywood's The Zoya Factor. According to the latest reports, Dulquer Salmaan is now trying to make a comeback in the Telugu movie industry and he might be featured in Hanu Raghavapudi's next.

Dulquer Salmaan to bag his second Telugu film?

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan & other regional celebs' Instagram posts that ruled the week; check out

Dulquer Salmaan made his Telugu debut in the 2018 film, Mahanati. The film was a biographical drama that starred Dulquer in the role of the legendary Tamil superstar, Gemini Ganesan. The film was well-received by fans and critics alike. Now, two years later, Dulquer Salmaan is reportedly planning to feature in his second Telugu film.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan’s daughter turns 3; Nazriya Nazim, Sobhita Dhulipala pour in wishes

According to reports from an entertainment portal, Dulquer Salmaan is planning to feature in Director Hanu Raghavapudi's next film. Hanu Raghavapudi is most known for his acclaimed film, Andala Rakshasi. If the report is to be believed, the Dulquer Salmaan will play the lead role in this unnamed film. This film will reportedly be produced by Swapna Movies, which was the same production house behind Mahanati.

Dulquer Salmaan latest films and his other upcoming films

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movies in 2020; from 'Kurup' to 'Pashmeena'

Unfortunately, Dulquer Salmaan's last Bollywood venture, The Zoya Factor, did not perform well at the box office. This year, Dulquer Salmaan featured in a Malayalam comedy-drama, Varane Avashyamund. The film released only a few months back on February 07, 2020. In the same month, Dulquer Salmaan also featured in a Tamil romantic comedy thriller film, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

As for his next film, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to feature in Vaan. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Priya Bhavani Shankar in prominent roles. The film is set to release in December of 2020. Moreover, Dulquer Salman is also set to feature in Hey Sinamika. Hey Sinamika will mark Dulquer Salmaan's first collaboration with Kajal Aggarwal. Both films were still filming before the lockdown, so it likely that their release date will be pushed back.

[Promo Image from Dulquer Salmaan Instagram]

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan reveals why he did not take up Vijay Deverakonda's #BeARealMan challenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.