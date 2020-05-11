Dulquer Salmaan Reveals Why He Did Not Take Up Vijay Deverakonda's #BeARealMan Challenge

Dulquer Salmaan on Saturday took to his social media to wish his Mahanati co-star and friend Vijay Deverakonda on his 30th birthday. He wrote: "Vijay Deverakonda happy birthday chief !!! Hope you have the most special birthday under the circumstances with quality time with family and dear friends even if remotely." (sic) Along with the birthday wish, Dulquer Salmaan also revealed the reason why he did not take part in Vijay Deverakonda's #BeARealMan challenge a fortnight ago. He said, "I tried shooting your challenge several times but felt I appear bratty! Haha so rain check this time." (sic)

Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Devarkonda shared the screen space in the National Award-winning movie Mahanati in 2018. Following this, reportedly, the two actors turned into good friends. Reason for which, Vijay Deverakonda nominated Dulquer Salmaan for #BeARealMan challenge, where he wished for Dulquer to film a video doing household chores. The challenge was started by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Vanga and had Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and other South Indian celebrities taking up the challenge.

Vijay Deverakonda's #BeARealMan challenge

Bits of my day in lockdown :)

Documented by @ananddeverkonda#BeARealMan challenged by @sivakoratala sir. I would like to extend it to Kunjikkaa @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/8bLAAQYeMo — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 25, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avashyamund. He is reported to start shooting for choreographer Brindha's directorial debut soon after the lockdown ends. The upcomer titled Aye Sinamika has borrowed its title from a song from Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil film OK Kanmani. The upcomer stars Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, and is reported to be a romantic-comedy. Besides the upcomer, Dulquer Salmaan has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Mahanati, Vijay Deverakonda, is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. The movie, titled Fighter stars Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead. The upcomer is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Interestingly, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner Puri Connects and co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

