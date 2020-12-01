Actor Kalyan Ram To Make A Guest Appearance In Boyapati Srinu's Upcoming Project?

As Boyapati Srinu’s upcoming movie with Nandamuri Balakrishna has become one of the hot topics on the internet. It was recently revealed that popular Telugu star Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will make a guest appearance in the movie. This movie will mark the third movie of Boyapati Srinu and Nandamuri Balakrishna together.

According to the latest reports by Tollywood.net, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be seen in a guest role in Boyapati Srinu's upcoming movie in which he will be seen as a police officer. Though any official announcement by the team hasn't been made, the buzz all over the internet states that Kalyan Ram will be seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie.

Boyapati Srinu also revealed that he is planning to cast a new heroine for the female lead while the choice of villain is still not done. According to the report, the movie consists of two antagonists, one of which will be essayed by actor Srikanth while the search for the main villain is still going on.

Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram and Boyapati Srinu are some of the most established artists in the movie industry who have been a part of some of the finest projects together and individually. While Boyapati Srinu is well-known for his direction in Telugu action movies, Balakrishna and Kalyan Ram are known for their amazing acting performances. Some of Boayapati Srinu’s movies include Tulasi, Simha, Sarrainodu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, to name a few.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been a part of more than 100 movies in his entire career. He is one of the most prominent actors in the Telugu movie industry. Some of his popular movies include Vemulawada Bheemakavi, Ram Raheem, Shrimad Virat Veerabrahmendra Swami Charitra, Sri Rama Rajyam, N.T.R: Kathanayakudu, Bharatamlo Bala Chandrudu, Bhanumati Gari Mogudu, Paisa Vasool, Jai Simha, Legend and several others.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is the grandson of the legendary actor N.T. Rama Rao. Kalyan Ram is best known for his action sequences in his movies. Some of his best movies include Asadhyudu, Hare Ram, Pataas, Sher, Bala Gopaludu, Abhimanyu, Jayeebhava, 118, Athanokkade, to name a few.

