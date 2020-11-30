Mahesh Babu Completes 41 'glorious Years' In Telugu Industry; Wife Namrata Showers Wishes

Recently, South actor Mahesh Babu completed 41 years in the Telugu film industry. On this special day, Mahesh Babu's wife actor-producer Namrata Shirodkar took to her social media handle and re-shared a fan post. The fan-made post featured Mahesh Babu in a dapper avatar while snippets of a few of his films were also set in the backdrop on a reel.

Namrata's caption for the re-shared post read, "Congratulations on completing 41 glorious years in TFI @urstrulymahesh / More and more success to you!", along with a few clapping hand, and heart-eyes emoticons. On the other hand, the caption of the fan-page account for the same post read, "41 Years since the begin of SSMB Era". Scroll down to take a look:

Mahesh Babu's films

Interestingly, Mahesh, son of superstar Krishna, made his debut on screen at the age of four with the movie Needa. Filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao directed the film, which starred Mahesh’s brother Ramesh Babu along with the lead actor R. Narayana Murthy. After Needa, Mahesh worked in a handful of films as a child actor; Gudachari 117 and Koduku Diddina Kapuram, are a few to name. Later, in 1999, director K Raghavendra Rao launched Mahesh Babu as a lead actor with Raja Kumarudu. The success of the film not only earned massive fame to the actor but also the moniker Prince.

Mahesh Babu has worked in more than 35 films, so far, including 9 films in which he performed as a child actor. His 2001 release Murari received a positive response from the critics while his first blockbuster came in 2003, Okkadu. On the other hand, it is said that Mahesh Babu holds the record for being the only hero with 10 million dollar films in the US market.

Coming to his professional front, the actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming production venture, Major. Last Friday, he took to his Twitter handle and shared the first look poster of lead actor Adivi Sesh. The film is based on the life Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who rescued hostages during the 26/11 terror attack on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai and perished in his valorous mission.

