Balakrishna Unleashes His Angry Avatar At 'Sehari' Promotional Event; Throws His Phone

Nandamuri Balakrishna is an Indian film actor and also a politician. On Monday, the Sahasame Jeevitham actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was seen attending his upcoming film Sehari's promotional event to launch its first look poster. This movie is directed by Gangasagar Dwaraka. The movie features Harsh Kanumilli and Simran Choudhary in the lead roles. What caught the attention of the audiences and the media is Balakrishna's angry avatar during the event.

Seemingly, the actor was not happy when his phone rang before unveiling the first look poster of the film. The annoyed Balakrishna took the mobile phone and threw it aside. It is said that Balakrishna threw his phone towards his assistant after he lost his cool.

Rumours are also abuzz that the actor didn't want any disturbance while unveiling the poster as he considered it ominous for the occasion. Fans and followers of the actor were delighted to see Nandamuri Balakrishna back after eight months break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Balakrishna was seen wearing gloves during the launch of the poster and was seen in a white shirt and black jeans.

His video from the event is going viral now. Balakrishna furiously throwing the phone came as a shock for the team of 'Sehari'. The video is going viral on social media platforms and netizens are making a mockery of Balakrishna’s act.

Balakrishna has featured in more than a hundred Telugu films over forty years in various roles and established himself as one of the leading actors of Telugu cinema. He won three Nandi Awards. Balakrishna began his career in the industry as a child artist at the age of fourteen with the film Tatamma Kala and has acted in more than a hundred feature movies in varied roles. He is also an elected member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Hindupur constituency since 2014. The movie Sehari is said to be a romantic drama and is backed by Advaya Jishnu Reddy and Shilpa Chowdary under their banner Virgo Pictures. This movie also features Koti in a key role and has music composed by Prashanth Vihari.

