Kiccha Sudeepa Shares Stage With 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' Host Nagarjuna; Calls It 'splendid'

The Bigg Boss franchise has become rather popular among the Indian audience and has become one of the most followed reality TV shows in the country. Telegu films mega star Nagarjuna is the host of Bigg Boss Telugu and is hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as well. He has recently shared the stage with his Kannada counterpart Kiccha Sudeep, who hosts the Kannada version of the show, who then tweeted about his meet with Nagarjuna. Have a look at what Sudeep has said about their meet.

Kiccha Sudeepa and Nagarjuna share stage

As Kiccha Sudeepa gears up to make his entrance once again as the host in the upcoming Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, he has shared an image of himself with megastar and the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Nagarjuna along with a message. Along with an image of Kiccha Sudeepa and Nagarjuna sharing the stage, one can also see the message Sudeepa wrote in his tweet- “Splendid it was to share the stage wth the ever charming @iamnagarjuna sir, n to get to spk to the contestants inside the house. Thank you for the warmth sir.”

Hosting BigBoss has always been me and today was another feeln of being a guest on the show of Telugu BigBoss.

Splendid it was to share the stage wth the ever charming @iamnagarjuna sir, n to get to spk to the contestants inside the house. Thank you for the warmth sir.

pic.twitter.com/dxY1RRQpPk — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) November 28, 2020

While the makers of the show are yet to announce the premiere date of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, Kiccha Sudeepa appearing on the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is certainly a sign that the show may begin soon. Kiccha Sudeepa also made it a point to not only have a word with Nagarjuna but also with the contestants of the show. This appearance of Sudeepa in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will have the fans and viewers of its Kannada version hyped up and looking forward to the announcement of the season premiere.

Nagarjuna on Bigg Boss 4 had previously taken leave due to his shooting schedule and his daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni had stepped in his shoes to host the show in his absence. Meanwhile, on the show, Avinash, Akhil, Ariyana and Monal had received nominations for eviction in the show. Monal, however, had escaped the nomination later on. Previously, there was also a crossover of Kamal Haasan, the host of the Tamil version of this show, appearing alongside Nagarjuna which had left the fans and viewers excited.

