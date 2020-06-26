'Krishna And His Leela' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Krishna and His Leela is a Telugu language rom-com which was released on June 25, 2020. This film is directed by Ravikanth Perepu and produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Suresh Productions, and Sanjay Reddy. This film is the story of a boy who is torn between choosing his present girlfriend and his past girlfriends. Choosing the right girl comes with a lot of confusion and a lot of fun and comical situations. The boy spins a web of several lies and struggles to keep up with the lies. He keeps on cheating as he has commitment issues. Here is all you should know about the films cast.

Read Also | Priya Prakash Varrier Visits Close Friend Nakul Thampi At The Hospital, Shares A Video

Krishna and His Leela cast

Sidhu Jonnalagadda

Sidhu Jonnalagadda is seen in the lead role in this film who plays Krishna. Sidhu made his debut in the film industry in 2009 film Josh. After which he became famous for his film Orange. Over the years, he has worked in several commercially hit and critically acclaimed films. He has also worked in a TV series titled GangStars. Sidhu Jonnalagadda will be seen in the film That Is Mahalakshmi.

Read Also | Keerthy Suresh Will Be Seen In A Leading Role Alongside Nithiin In 'Power Peta'

Shraddha Srinath

Shraddha Srinath is one of the girlfriends of the lead actor in the film. Shraddha Srinath made her debut in 2015 film Kohinoor. After which she has worked in films like Vikram Vedha, Ivan Thanthiran and Kaatru Veliyidai. She was loved by her fans in the film Jersey. In 2020, She will be seen in the film Maara, Phantom and Chakra. Take a look at her latest post here.

Read Also | Naga Chaitanya Shares A List Of His Favourite Shows On Instagram, See List

Shalini Vadnikatti

Shalini Vadnikatti was last seen in the film Eureka. In the film Krishna and His Leela, she is seen in the role of Krishna's girlfriend. She made her debut in 2015 movie Plus as Nidhi. Apart from this, she has worked in Vellaiya Irukiravan Poi Solla Maatan and also in a TV series Nenu Mee Kalyan. She will be next seen in Bhanumathi Ramakrishna.

Read Also | Puri Jagannadh's 'Jana Gana Mana' To Release Pan India, Yash To Replace Mahesh Babu?

Seerat Kapoor

Seerat Kapoor is also seen in the film as the lead actor's girlfriend. She is been in the film industry for quite a long time now. She made her debut in Run Raja Run in 2014 and since then has worked several films. Some of her best films are Columbus, Okka Kshanam and Raju Gari Gadhi 2. Take a look at her latest posts here.

Other cast members are:

Jhansi

Viva Harsha

Sampath Raj

Samyuktha Hornadu

Raj Madiraju

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.