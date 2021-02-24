Actor Nani Turns 37; Keerthy Suresh, Thaman S And Others Wish The Actor

Actor Nani is known for his movies like Gentleman, Yevade Subramanyam, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. He turns 37 today and his colleagues from the film industry have poured in hearty wishes for the actor. His fans also expressed their love and support for the actor by trending the hashtag '#HappyBirthdayNani'. Let's take a look at some birthday tweets for the Ninnu Korri actor.

Also Read | Nani Wishes Reel Bro Jagapathi Babu On His Birthday With A New Still From 'Tuck Jagadish'

First up is Keerthy Suresh. She played the leading lady opposite Nani in Nenu Local. Here's what the actor has to say:

Happy Birthday Naniiii!!!! ❤️



The teaser of #TuckJagadish looks awesome, wishing you all the very best! 😍👏🏻



Have a lovely year ahead, @NameisNani! 🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️#HappyBirthdayNani #HBDNani pic.twitter.com/rA2WHUJxn8 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) February 24, 2021

Next is the well-known music producer Thaman S, who has also given the music for Nani's upcoming movie Tuck Jagadish. He promised a musical surprise on April 23.

Many Many More Happy Returns @NameisNani broOoOoOo !!

Our Warmest Musical Gift & Surprises Will Be On #April23rd For U 🖤#TuckJagadishOnApr23rd 🎵 pic.twitter.com/ZZjs8547jw — thaman S (@MusicThaman) February 24, 2021

RX100 actor Kartikeya also expressed his wishes in a humble tweet. He played a villain in Nani's Gang Leader. Addressing Nani as 'sir', here's what the actor said:

Also Read | Nani's 'Tuck Jagadish' Teaser Out, Fans Call It 'so Intriguing'; WATCH

After his friends from the film industry, it was the fans who added joy to the celebrations. Fans of the actor also took to Twitter to wish the actor. Here's a look at some of the many wishes:

Happy Birthday to one of the incredibly talented actors of this generation, Natural Star Nani. pic.twitter.com/EdtTSLHHn5 — Chay. (@illusionistChai) February 23, 2021

Wish you a very Happy Birthday to our Own Natural star @NameisNani Self Made Star so many inspiring for you This Generation Hero's ❤



All the best your Future projects #Nani Annaya 😊#HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/iZszck3bOe — SaiVaariPaata DHF MB/KS (@SaiPokiri) February 23, 2021

Nani's movies - then and now

Actor Nani, whose real name is Ghanta Naveen Babu, has delivered a great variation of movies in his career spanning almost 13 years now. He debuted in 2008 with Ashta Chamma and since then went on to star in mainly romance movies. He soon ventured into movie production and produced his first movie Awe in 2018. Nani's movies like Middle Class Abbayi, Devadas, Yevade Subramanyam showed his flair at comic timing as well.

Also Read | Nani's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Tuck Jagadish' Actor

Just a day before his birthday, the actor released the teaser for his upcoming film Tuck Jagadish with Ritu Varma and Jagapathi Babu. The teaser has already garnered over 5 million views on YouTube. It is slated to release on April 23, this year.

The Eega actor has three upcoming movies slated to release this year. Tuck Jagadish, Shyam Singha Roy, and Ante Sundaraniki. Shyam Singha Roy is a supernatural thriller film that also stars Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty. Ante Sundaraniki marks Malayalam actor Nazariya Fahadh's Telugu debut.

On the occasion of Nani's birthday, the actor took to Twitter to announce a 'return gift' for the fans. He hinted at the surprise in the hashtag '#ShyamSinghaRoyFirstLook'. The first look is going to be released at 4.05 pm today.

Thank you for the immense love ❤️

Only way I can show mine or give it back is through my films and I will give you tons of it 🤗

PROMISE.



P.S: Overwhelmed with the love for #TuckJagadishTeaser 🙏🏼

Get ready for the return gift at 4.05 :))#ShyamSinghaRoyFirstLook — Nani (@NameisNani) February 24, 2021

Also Read | Nani Teases 'Tuck Jagadish' Trailer And 'Shyam Singha Roy' First Look, Fans Excited

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.