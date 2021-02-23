Nani's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Tuck Jagadish' Actor

Gentleman actor Nani has turned all of 37 years old today. The actor, who has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for the better part of two decades now, has given memorable performances in films such as Eega, Middle Class Abbayi, Jersey and V, to name a few. In order to celebrate Nani's birthday, a quiz based on various pieces of Nani's trivia has been curated. One can take Nani's quiz below and find out how well do they know the Jersey actor.

Take this Nani's birthday quiz:

1) What is Nani's city of birth?

a) Hyderabad

b) Bengaluru

c) Mumbai

d) Katra

2) What was Nani's age when his debut film made it to theatres?

a) 20

b) 19

c) 24

d) 28

3) Nani has worked with Baahubali director S.S Rajamouli on one of the latter's most ambitious projects to date. What is the name of that film?

a) Baahubali: Before The Beginning

b) Eega

c) Maghadeera

d) They haven't worked together yet. But he will be seen in Rajamouli's RRR.

4) One of Nani's movies is getting a Hindi remake. Which actor will be seen playing Nani's character in that film?

a) Shahid Kapoor

b) Rajkummar Rao

c) Saqib Saleem

c) Karthik Aaryan

5) Nani would occasionally dub for other regional productions, such as the one time he did for a film starring Dulquer Salmaan. What was the name of that movie?

a) Karwaan

b) The Zoya Factor

c) Solo

d) OK Kanmani

6) What is the name of Nani's production house?

a) He hasn't explored film production as yet

b) Wallposter Cinema

c) UV Creations

d) N Productions

7) What was the name of Nani's character in the film which is getting an Indian remake?

a) Arjun

b) Kabir

c) Chiranjeevi

d) Jeetu Joseph

8) Which title from the following list has been produced by Nani?

a) Eega

b) Ok Kanmani

c) Nani hasn't explored film production yet!

d) Anaganaga Oka Nanna

9) What is the nickname given to Nani by his fans?

a) Natural Star

b) Effortless Star

c) Golden Star

d)He doesn't have a nickname yet

10) Which year saw the release of one of Nani's films, titled 'Yevade Subramanyam"?

a) 2019

b) 2015

c) 2017

d) The film is yet to be released

11) Yevade Subramanyam forced the cast of the film, including Nani, to spend a significant amount of time in the mountains. For how many days did they stay there?

a) 39

b) 40

c) 48

d) 0. The sequence featuring the mountains was filmed indoors against the backdrop of a green screen.

12) What is Nani's real name?

a) Naveen Babu Ghanta

b) Naninaran Sukumaran

c) Narendra Ruth Prabhu

d) Nagarjuna Akkineni

13) How many titles have been produced by Nani to date?

a) 2

b) 0

c) 3

d) 4

14) What was the year in which Nani and Anjana Yelavarthy tied the knot?

a) 2007

b) 1999

c) 2012

d) 2009

15) Nani and Anjana, as of this writing, are parents to a baby boy. What is his name?

a) Kabir

b) Nani Jr.

c) Vijay

d) Arjun

Answers: 1-a, 2-c, 3-b, 4-a, 5-d, 6-b, 7-a, 8-d, 9-a, 10-b, 11-b, 12-a, 13-c, 14-c, 15-d

