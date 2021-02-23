Nani's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Tuck Jagadish' Actor

Quick links:
Gentleman actor Nani has turned all of 37 years old today. The actor, who has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for the better part of two decades now, has given memorable performances in films such as Eega, Middle Class Abbayi, Jersey and V, to name a few. In order to celebrate Nani's birthday, a quiz based on various pieces of Nani's trivia has been curated. One can take Nani's quiz below and find out how well do they know the Jersey actor.
a) Hyderabad
b) Bengaluru
c) Mumbai
d) Katra
a) 20
b) 19
c) 24
d) 28
a) Baahubali: Before The Beginning
b) Eega
c) Maghadeera
d) They haven't worked together yet. But he will be seen in Rajamouli's RRR.
a) Shahid Kapoor
b) Rajkummar Rao
c) Saqib Saleem
c) Karthik Aaryan
Also Read: Drew Barrymore Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know 'Santa Clarita Diet' Actor
a) Karwaan
b) The Zoya Factor
c) Solo
d) OK Kanmani
a) He hasn't explored film production as yet
b) Wallposter Cinema
c) UV Creations
d) N Productions
a) Arjun
b) Kabir
c) Chiranjeevi
d) Jeetu Joseph
a) Eega
b) Ok Kanmani
c) Nani hasn't explored film production yet!
d) Anaganaga Oka Nanna
Also Read: Shilpa Shukla Quiz: Do You Know The Title Of The 'Chak De India' Actor's Debut Film?
a) Natural Star
b) Effortless Star
c) Golden Star
d)He doesn't have a nickname yet
a) 2019
b) 2015
c) 2017
d) The film is yet to be released
a) 39
b) 40
c) 48
d) 0. The sequence featuring the mountains was filmed indoors against the backdrop of a green screen.
a) Naveen Babu Ghanta
b) Naninaran Sukumaran
c) Narendra Ruth Prabhu
d) Nagarjuna Akkineni
Also Read: Sophie Turner's Birthday: See How Well You Know The 'Game Of Thrones' Star With A Quiz
a) 2
b) 0
c) 3
d) 4
a) 2007
b) 1999
c) 2012
d) 2009
a) Kabir
b) Nani Jr.
c) Vijay
d) Arjun
Also Read: Alan Rickman's Birthday: Take This Quiz Based On Severus Snape In Honour Of The Late Actor
Answers: 1-a, 2-c, 3-b, 4-a, 5-d, 6-b, 7-a, 8-d, 9-a, 10-b, 11-b, 12-a, 13-c, 14-c, 15-d
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.