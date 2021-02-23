Nani's 'Tuck Jagadish' Teaser Out, Fans Call It 'so Intriguing'; WATCH

Nani’s Tuck Jagadish is one of the most anticipated Telugu films, ever since it was announced a while back. Speculations about the film’s trailer and release date had been growing among fans, but their doubts have now been put to rest. The teaser of the film has finally been released, which shows a small glimpse of the nature of the film. Nani has also taken to his social media handles to make his followers aware of the teaser’s arrival. Following are some of the major details about this film and its confirmed release.

Tuck Jagadish teaser out, release date revealed

This film had been in the works for a while, but its filming and release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was recently revealed that the film would be releasing on April 16. However, the teaser has confirmed April 23 to be the release date of the film. With a theme that visually appears to be of a family drama rom-com, Nani’s Tuck Jagadish has been written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. S, Thaman is responsible for the music compositions in the movie. The film will be released under the banner of Shine Screens.

Tuck Jagadishs cast includes a list of popular actors including Nassar, Ritu Verma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Daniel Balaji and others. The film visibly has a rural backdrop in the story, and the film has been inspired by the 1988 film Gharshana, according to The News Minute. Nani made sure to announce the release of the trailer in his recent tweet, which was received by a lot of cheers from his fans. They expressed their excitement in their comments and gave a thumbs up to the teaser. The trailer of this film is expected to be out soon.

Incidentally, the Tuck Jagadish teaser has been released on the occasion of Nani’s birthday. His fans on social media also made sure to send him their birthday wishes. Nani was last seen in the movie V, which premiered on Amazon Prime in September last year. The actor has yet another upcoming movie, titled Shyam Singa Roy.

