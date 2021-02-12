Nani Wishes Reel Bro Jagapathi Babu On His Birthday With A New Still From 'Tuck Jagadish'

In the film industry, several actors can be seen sharing great camaraderie even off-screen. Some might even call it 'bromance'. South Indian actors Nani and Jagapathi Babu seem to be sharing the same bond. On the occasion of Jagapathi Babu's birthday, Nani wished his 'reel bro' on Instagram. Nani shared a new still from the upcoming film titled Tuck Jagadish to wish Jagapathi Babu on his birthday.

Nani's birthday wish for Jagapathi Babu

Middle Class Abbayi actor Nani took to Instagram on February 12 to wish his Tuck Jagadish co-star on the occasion of his birthday. His caption read, "Happy birthday Bosu annayyaa @iamjaggubhai_ ðŸ¤— à°¨à±€ à°¤à°®à±à°®à±à°¡à± à°œà°—à°¦à°¿" The picture that he shared is a still from their upcoming film together titled Tuck Jagadish. In the photo, Nani can be seen sitting on a tractor and Jagapathi is standing next to it. Both the actors will play brothers in the movie. You can view Nani's Instagram post here:

Nani enjoys a following of 3.4 million people on the social networking site and his post with Jagapathi Babu garnered close to 170K within an hour of posting it. Fans and followers of the actors bombarded the comments section with birthday wishes. While one comment read, "Happy birthday Bosu annayyaa ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥", another follower said, "Waiting to see you in theatresâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Check out the comments here:

Tuck Jagadish

Tuck Jagadish is an upcoming Telugu language drama film, which will hit screens on April 16, 2021. The film has Shiva Nirvana at its helm and is being bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. This will be Nani's second collaboration with Shiva Nirvana after the 2017 film Ninnu Kori. Tuck Jagadish's cast includes Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

On February 10, Nani took to Instagram and Twitter the announce the release of a new single from the musical Tuck Jagadish. In the caption which was both in Telugu and English, he said that the first single from the film would be released on Saturday, February 13, at 9 am. He continued to say that it would be his first album with S Thaman, the music director for the film. The name of the song is Inkosaari Inkosaari as he revealed through his hashtag.

Image Credits: Nani and Jagapathi Babu Instagram Accounts

