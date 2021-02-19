Nani Teases 'Tuck Jagadish' Trailer And 'Shyam Singha Roy' First Look, Fans Excited

Actor Nani is gearing up for his upcoming films Tuck Jagadish and Shyam Singha Roy. He has been giving updates to fans and followers on his Instagram feed about the same. He uploaded a picture today on his feed and asked if fans are ready for the teaser of Tuck Jagadish and the first look of Shyam Singha Roy. Take a look at the picture and find out more details about the movies.

Nani gets fans eager for Tuck Jagadish trailer and Shyam Singha Roy first look

Nani took to his Instagram feed on Friday, February 19, 2021, to share a selfie of himself in a black and white polka dot shirt, sporting a smile. He teased the fans for the release of his upcoming films Tuck Jagadish’s trailer and also the first look of his other movie Shyam Singha Roy. He asked fans in the caption if they were ready to see the teaser and first look of the two films, respectively.

He wrote for the caption, “#TuckJagadish TEASER, #ShyamSinghaRoy FIRST LOOK” and popped the question “READY?” followed by a smiley emoji. Fans were elated to see the updates and have commented with absolute excitement under the picture that has received over 308k likes. Take a look at some of the comments here.

More about Nani's Tuck Jagadish

Tuck Jagadish is a Shiva Nirvana directed drama film which is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. The movie features Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by S.Thaman, while Prasad Murella cranks the camera and Prawin Pudi takes over the editing. It is slated to release on April 16, 2021.

More about Nani in Shyam Singha Roy

Followed by Tuck Jagadish, Nani will also be seen in the Telugu supernatural thriller Shyam Singha Roy which has Rahul Sankrityan at the helm. The movie will also star Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in prominent roles opposite Nani. The music for the film is composed by Mickey J. Meyer, with cinematography by Sanu John Varhese and editing by Naveen Nooli. The movie is set in the city of Kolkata, with themes of reincarnation.

