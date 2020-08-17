Actor Nayanthara Rejects Role In 'Andhadhun’ Telugu Remake: Reports

Ayushmann Khurrana’s crime-comedy Andhadhun did extremely well at the box-office in 2018. Following the success of the Bollywood film, the filmmaker Sudhakar Reddy announced that he would remake this film in Telugu. Further, Andhadhun's Telugu remake will be produced under the Sreshth Movies banner. However, this announcement was made in 2019. Nayanthara, who was reportedly offered to play the role of Tabu has rejected the offer, according to speculations.

According to a report by DT Next, Nayanthara was offered to play the role of Tabu after the role was rejected by Ileana D’Cruz, Shilpa Shetty, and Ramya Krishnan. The filmmakers are reportedly looking for South Indian actors now. According to speculations, Nayanthara rejected the role of Tabu since she did not want to play a dark character who was involved in an extramarital affair. Sudhakar Reddy’s son, Nithiin will reportedly play Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in the film. Merlapaka Gandhi will reportedly direct Nithiin's new movie.

The Telugu remake of Andhadhun was set to make a theatrical release in June 2020. However, the release was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bollywood crime-comedy will also be remade in Tamil. While this film will star Prashanth in the lead role, the film will be directed by Mohan Raja.

Nayanthara will reportedly star in Vignesh Shivan's next. Further, this film will also star Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi. The actor made her debut in the Malayalam family drama, Manassinakkare(2003). This film was a huge hit at the box office. Some of Nayanthara’s famous films include Billa (2007), Adhurs (Telugu) Bodyguard (Malayalam), Simha (Telugu) and several others.

About Bollywood crime-comedy Andhadhun

The plot of this film revolves around a blind-pianist who gets involved in a mysterious chain of criminal events. The film showcases the protagonist’s struggle to report criminal activities. Andhadhun starred actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Further, the Andhadhun cast also included Anil Dhawan, Manav Vij, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Zakir Hussain among several others. You can check out the trailer of Andhadhun here:





