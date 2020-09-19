Sabarinath's Death: Kishor Sathya Narrates How He Received The News About Actor's Demise

Malayalam actor Sabarinath's death on Thursday, September 17, 2020, has left the Malayalam TV industry in a shock. He reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest. Malayalam actor Kishor Sathya, Sabarinath's close friend, mourned actor Sabarinath's death while writing about the incident that took place right before his death. He explained the entire story in his Facebook post while remembering his friend Sabarinath.

Kishor Sathya narrates how actor Sabarinath passed away

Actor Kishore Sathya and late actor Sabarinath were close friends. Kishore Sathya took to his Facebook to narrate the entire incident of Sabarinath's death. Kishor Sathya and Sabarinath were close friends along with a few other TV serial actors including Sajan Surya, Fazal Rafi, Uma Nair, and Sarath. In his Facebook post, he started by writing that he received a call from Dinesh Panicker at 9 pm that night along with actor Sajjan Surya who called him later.

He mentioned about Sabarinath collapsing on the badminton court and was rushed to the SUT hospital immediately. Dinesh Panicker informed Kishor Sathya that Sajjan Surya was crying. While rushing to the hospital, Kishor Sathya had a word with Sajjan and asked him not to cry. He added that he informed Sajjan Surya that he and Dinesh Panicker were reaching the hospital soon.

When Sajjan Surya called Kishor Sathya, he said that Sabarinath's family was heading home. Kishor Sathya reached the hospital when he saw that there were 3-4 young people in the emergency room. He met Sabarinath's brother and introduced himself. His brother mentioned that they were playing badminton on the court close to their house when Sabarinath felt fatigued and moved aside and collapsed. His brother added that it would be very difficult for him to play badminton again because of actor Sabarinath's death.

Kishore Sathya wrote, "The answer to my question of how I feel now that I have reached the hospital is ‘Sabari Poyi’. My intellect and eyes widened. The voice choked". He further added, "We do not even dream that such a person will have a cardiac arrest. By then, Dinesh had arrived." He wrote that after that various actors and technicians from the TV industry like Sarath, Anoop Shivsevan, Aneesh Ravi, Shobi Thilakan, Ashraf Pezhumoodu, and Uma Nair had started arriving.

He further wrote, "How strange and unexpected life is. Or would a young fitness freak under the age of 50 say goodbye like this?" He constantly remembered, in his note, Sabarinath's children and his friend Sajjan. Kishore Sathya could not see Sabarinath when they were rushing him to the hospital. It was after Sabarinath's death that someone came up to Kishor Sathya and asked him if he wanted to see the body one last time.

Kishor Sathya concluded by writing, "Sabari, wrapped in a water cloth in the corridor of the hospital, is sleeping on a stretcher with a small smile. Friend, I also realize that you have returned from a visit to earth. But how can your loved one and children recognize this truth? Or how long it will take them. I do not know. All we have to do is pray that they will have the strength to do so.'' (Translated from Malayalam)

