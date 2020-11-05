Actor Sathish Seeks Everyone's Blessings As He And Wife Sindhu Welcome Their Baby Girl

Popular Tamil actor-comedian Sathish, who tied the knot with filmmaker Chachi's sister Sindhu last year, is blessed with a baby girl. Yesterday, the 33-year-old took to his Twitter handle to share the good news with fans and was showered with immense love and blessings by not only his fans, but also his Kollywood peers. Sathish welcomed his first bundle of joy with wife Sindhu after almost 11 months into their wedding in December 2019.

Sathish's daughter receives ample blessings from netizens

On November 4, 2020, the Ethir Neechal fame Sathish Muthukrishnan and wife Sindhu welcomed their first daughter. Soon, the actor-comedian took to his social media handles to share the good news with his fans and colleagues. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sathish wrote, "Dear friends and family, We blessed with a Girl baby. Need all ur blessings (sic)". A couple of minutes into his tweet, Sathish's Twitter was flooded with congratulatory wishes by several Tamil film stars as well as his admirers.

Check out Sathish's tweet below:

Dear friends and family, We blessed with a Girl baby. Need all ur blessings 🙏🏻😍🙏🏻 — Sathish (@actorsathish) November 4, 2020

Soon after the news broke the internet, celebrities including filmmaker Santhosh P Jayakumar, producer Jagadish, actors Manjima Mohan, Prasanna and Harathi were among the first Tamil stars who wished the Tamizh Padam 2 actor on his special day. While Harathi rejoiced writing, "Wow that's wonderful new daddy!! God bless", Manjima Mohan tweeted, "Congratulations" followed by a heart emoticon. Furthermore, prolific cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin also extended a heartfelt congratulatory wish to Sathish on welcoming his baby girl.

About Sathish's family

Sathish was born on May 23, 1987, to father Muthukrishnan and mother Bhuvaneshwari in Salem, Tamil Nadu. Back on December 11, 2019, Sathish tied the knot with filmmaker Chachi's sister Sindhu in a grand Tamil wedding. For the unversed, the actor and director had collaborated for 2019's Kollywood rom-com Sixer. Several celebrities had marked their presence at their reception to give them their blessings, which include actor Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Gautham Karthik, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Jiva, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Manobala and filmmaker AR Murugadoss to name a few. Their star-studded wedding reception was held at a plush hotel in Chennai.

Take a look:

