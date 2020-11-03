Actor Suriya Sports Long-haired Look At Director Sudha's Daughter's Marriage

Suriya has been busy awaiting the release of his next film Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video. While he awaits the release of his film, the actor seems to have changed his look and is now sporting long locks. The actor had recently attended the wedding of director Sudha Kongara Prasad's daughter while sporting the long locks look coupled with an ethnic outfit. Check out actor Suriya's latest look below:

Actor Suriya's new look

Director Sudha Kongara Prasad has helmed Suriya's latest film Soorarai Pottru and the actor was seen attending his daughter's wedding which was an intimate affair consisting of only a few close friends and family members. Sudha has been working in the film industry for a long time but it was the first time she collaborated with actor Suriya. The Tamil star could be seen sporting a wide smile while sporting a dark coloured kurta which was coupled with a jacket. The actor could be seen bowing done and greeting the family of the director while sporting combed long tresses and a rough beard.

While the actor is undoubtedly looking dapper in his latest look, there have been some rumours that the look is for his next film titled Vaadivaasal. The film's music is being helmed by GV Prakash Kumar. However, there has not been confirmation about the same by the actor.

On the other hand, Suriya's next film Soorarai Pottru has taken the OTT route and will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video soon. The film has been based upon the life of Captain GR Gopinath who wrote down the struggles of bringing low-cost flying in India with Air Deccan. GR Gopinath wrote a book titled Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey which has been adapted in the film format. Besides Suriya, the film features actors like Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, and Aparna Balamurali. The trailer of the film was launched by the actor recently when he revealed that the film is really close to his heart. The film has a message that nothing in this world is away from reach if one dedicates themselves to a task, as expressed by the actor himself during the trailer launch.

