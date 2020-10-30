Suriya Thanks Lakshmi For Convincing Mohan Babu To Join 'Soorari Pottru's' Cast

Suriya is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil film industry. His upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru's trailer has been recently released and the audience is loving it so far. However, the movie kept getting postponed due to the pandemic. The makers of the film recently announced that the movie will now release on an online streaming platform on November 12, 2020. The movie also features Tollywood superstar Mohan Babu and recently, his daughter and actor Lakshmi took to Twitter to laud the trailer, to which Suriya also replied and commented.

Suriya thanks Lakshmi for convincing Mohan Babu to join Soorarai Pottru cast

Applauding the trailer, Lakshmi wrote, "Yayayayayyyyyyy!!!!! Can’t wait for this one! Diwali is going to be extra lit up!". In her post, Suriya went on to thank her, not just for her praises but also for convincing Mohan Babu (Lakshmi Manchi's father) to get on board with this project. Suriya wrote, "Can’t wait to show you the film! All credits to you @LakshmiManchu thank you for convincing @themohanbabu sir what a blessing!" (sic). Reacting to Suriya, Lakshmi further wrote, "Thank you thank you. You still owe me a treat. Ahh the joy of anticipation for your fav hero and ur fav man in a movie together. This Diwali is sure special" (sic). Take a look at the tweets below:

Yayayayayyyyyyy!!!!! Can’t wait for this one! Diwali is going to be extra lit up! https://t.co/fSVAlpr9Fx — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 27, 2020

Can’t wait to show you the film! All credits to you @LakshmiManchu thank you for convincing @themohanbabu sir 🙏🏽❤️ what a blessing! https://t.co/w7mp92XIaf — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 29, 2020

Thank you thank you 😁. You still owe me a treat. Ahh the joy of anticipation for your fav hero and ur fav man in a movie together. This Diwali is sure special 💓 — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2020

Soorarai Pottru trailer

The two-minute-one-second long trailer of the film gave a glimpse into the life of Nedumaaran Rajangam, who nurtured the dream of making people fly at the cost of Rs 1. In the trailer of the film, Suriya was seen taking on mighty politicians and businessmen to make his dream come true. Along with Suriya, the upcoming flick will also feature Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu in the lead role.

About Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru will be releasing in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddura. The movie is reportedly based on the biopic of GR Gopinath, who is the founder of Air Deccan. It was announced in the year 2018 and has been shot across various regions of Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh. The movie will see Suriya as an ambitious rebel who aims to become the CEO of an airline company.

