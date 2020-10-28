Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya And Others Unite For Netflix's First Tamil Anthology 'Navarasa'

Streaming platform Netflix announced their first Tamil anthology on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The nine-part film titled Navarasa has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Parvathy, Revathy, Aishwarya Rajesh, among others in prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakeshan under their respective production banners.

Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, and others in Netflix's Navarasa

Navarasa is a nine-part Tamil language anthology that will depict nine different human emotions through its storyline. The movie is helmed by directors like K V Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Ponram, Halitha Shameem, Karthick Naren, Rathindran R Prasad, and Arvind Swami. These directors will be portraying different emotions through their storyline. The Netflix Original is currently in pre-production, and the film is expected to go on floors soon.

Navarasa's script is penned by Pattukottai Prabhakaran, Selvaa, Madhan Karky, and Someetharan. Meanwhile, veteran cinematographers like Santosh Sivan, Balasubramaniem, among others will be handling the camera work for the anthology. Interestingly, Navarasa will mark the digital debut of actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Aishwarya Rajesh, Parvathy, others.

What is Navarasa?

The Netflix Original film borrows its title from Indian scriptures. Navarasa, according to ancient Indian scriptures, means nine expressions of humans. These emotions are love, laughter, anger, compassion, courage, fear, disgust, wonder, peace. Interestingly, the nine segments of the Netflix film will showcase a human expression. According to The Indian Express, Mani Ratnam is bankrolling the multi-starrer to financially support the technicians of the Tamil film industry who have been financially affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report further reveals that the proceeds of the film will go to the unemployed technicians of the Tamil film industry.

