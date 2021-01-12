Actor Upendra Shares Motion Poster Of His Upcoming Action Flick 'Kabzaa'; See

Filmmaker and actor Upendra recenlty shared the motion poster of his upcoming action film, Kabzaa. On Jan 10, the actor took to his Twitter handle and shard the 10-sec Kabzaa motion poster. Sharing the post on social media, Upendra tweeted, "ಭಾರತ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಬಹುನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ ಚಿತ್ರ "ಕಬ್ಜ" ಚಿತ್ರತಂಡದಿಂದ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ಬಿಗ್ ಸರ್ಪ್ರೈಸ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್.." (Big Surprise News from India's long awaited film "Kabzaa"). Take a look at Kabzaa poster on Upendra's Twitter post.

Check out Kabzaa motion poster:

The above embedded Twitter post is about the upcoming action film Kabzaa poster shared by the lead actor, Upendra. The mini clip starts with a couple of bullet shots on the poster. The poster reads as "Indian real star Upendra in Kabzaa". The poster showcases the director and producer's names. It further says, "Kabzaa getting more massive. Get ready for the surprise on Sankranti. 14th Jan 2021 at 10.00 AM". As the 10-sec clip progress, the film's name is flashed in different languages it's going to be released in. Kabzaa is slated to release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Oriya, and Marathi.

Sharing the motion poster on Twitter, Upendra also tweeted a few words in Kannada. He tweeted, "ಭಾರತ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಬಹುನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ ಚಿತ್ರ "ಕಬ್ಜ" ಚಿತ್ರತಂಡದಿಂದ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ಬಿಗ್ ಸರ್ಪ್ರೈಸ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್.. ದಿನಾಂಕ 14-01-2021 ರಂದು ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 10:00 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಆನಂದ್ ಆಡಿಯೋ ಯುಟ್ಯೂಬ್ ಚಾನೆಲ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ..", that translates to, "Big Surprise News from India's long-awaited film "Kabbaz" Wait on Anand Audio Youtube Channel on 14-01-2021 at 10:00 am". The big surprise mentioned by Upendra will be live on Anand Audio's official Youtube Channel on Jan 14, at 10 AM.

Kabzaa cast includes Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Upendra, Srinivasa Rao Kota, and Kabir Duhan Singh. The film is helmed by R. Chandru. Kabzaa is produced by R Chandra Shekar with executive production by Munindra K Pura. In this action drama, Upendra will be seen essaying the role of an underworld don, who also fictionally ruled South India in the late 80s.

