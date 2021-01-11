Pregnant Aditi Malik's B'day Wish For Soon-to-be Dad Mohit Malik Is Too Cute To Miss; Read

Television actor Mohit Malik celebrates his 37th birthday on Jan 11, 2021. As wishes were pouring in for Mohit Malik's birthday, wife Aditi Malik took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for the former. She wished the star on behalf of Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik's baby on the way. Read ahead for more details.

Aditi pens b'day note for hubby Mohit from their baby

Aditi Malik shared a picture with Mohit Malik, wherein the former can be seen sitting on a swing, while the latter, posed hugging her from behind. The couple looks adorable as they steal fans' hearts. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Aditi Malik wrote, "à¤¤à¥‡à¤°à¥‡ à¤œà¥ˆà¤¸à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤¹à¥‹à¤—à¤¾" (There was no one like you or will be). She further added, "Happiest Birthday to you from me & yours & Us..Thank you that I have you".

In this Instagram post, Aditi Malik stunned in a dark nude coloured maxi dress. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Mohit Malik was spotted donning a denim jacket ensemble. The swing seen in the image was decorated with balloons, seemingly for Mohit Malik's birthday. Take a look at Aditi Malik's Instagram post.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of the actor were quick to share their responses on Instagram. One of the users commented, "Happy birthday dear mohit malik love u both cutiess beautiful pics", while another added, "So sweet and cute together. Very beautiful as well". Another fan commented, "Happy birthday Mohhit god bless you three". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Aditi Malik Pregnant

On December 22, 2020, Mohit Malik took to his Instagram handle and shared the news of Aditi Malik's pregnancy. The couple is expecting their first child. Mohit Malik shared a lovely picture with wife Aditi on social media. Sharing the picture, he also penned a heartfelt note announcing the news.

He wrote, "As I place my hand on you...I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou thankyou thankyou ðŸ™ðŸ»â¤ï¸ so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love â¤ï¸

#blessed #oneness #shukr #gratitude #grateful #blessed #newdawn #love".

