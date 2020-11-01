'Aryan', 'Jai Maruthi 800' & Other Films Narrated By 'Dabangg 3' Star Kiccha Sudeep

Kiccha Sudeep made his acting debut in 1997 with Thayavva. Apart from being an actor, Sudeep is also a director, producer, screenwriter, television presenter and singer. Kiccha Sudeep's movies include Sparsha (2000), Huchcha (2001), Nandhi (2002), Kiccha (2003), Swathi Muthu (2003), My Autograph (2006), No 73, Shanthi Nivasa (2007), Mussanjemaatu (2008), Veera Madakari (2009), Just Maath Maathalli (2010), Kempe Gowda (2011), Eega (2012) and Dabangg 3 (2019). Take a look at Kiccha Sudeep's movies where he performed the role of a narrator.

Aryan

The sports drama film, Aryan is directed by Late D. Rajendra Babu and Chi Guru Dutt. Produced by Dhruv Das under the banner Dreamweaver Entertainment, the Kannada film stars Shivarajkumar and Ramya in the lead roles. Released on June 9, 2014, Aryan based on the life of Aryan played by Shivkumar who is an athletics coach.

Jai Maruthi 800

Helmed by A. Harsha, Jai Maruthi 800 is an action comedy film. The film features Sharan, Shruthi Hariharan and Shubha Poonja in the lead roles. This Kannada film is bankrolled by Manjula Ramesh. The music is composed by Arjun Janya and cinematography is by Swamy.J.

Shravani Subramanya

This is a romantic comedy film starring Ganesh and Amulya in lead roles. Shravani Subramanya is helmed by Manju Swaraj. Produced by K. A Suresh under his home production banner Suresh Arts Productions, the film was released on December 23, 2013. The lead female won the Best Actress Award at the 61st Filmfare Awards South for her performance.

Haggada Kone

Haggada Kone is a crime drama starring Naveen Krishna in the lead role. The film is directed by Dayal Padmanabhan. The film's cast also includes Srinivasa Murthy, Suchendra Prasad, Sihi Kahi Geetha, Tharun Sudhir and H. G. Dattatreya. The film released on December 19, 2014.

Katari Veera Surasundarangi

Katari Veera Surasundarangi is a 3D romantic fantasy film helmed by Suresh Krishna. It features Upendra and Ramya in the lead roles. This is a sequel to Upendra's 2003 film Raktha Kanneeru. Katari Veera Suruasundarangi was regarded as the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of 2012. The film was also dubbed into Hindi as Ek hi don.

