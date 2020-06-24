Actor Vijay Deverakonda To Help Small Entrepreneurs With His Lifestyle Brand 'Rowdy'

The Coronavirus lockdown has severely affected the economic condition of several low and middle-class families. Amidst such a situation, a helping hand is like a drop of water during a drought. Telugu actor and director Vijay Deverakonda has always worked towards the betterment of the society.

As per reports, the actor has recently come up with an idea for supporting small and local businesses. Vijay has decided to promote the products of local brands on his online clothing application, Rowdy. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, this initiative comes as a life-saver for small and local businesses.

As per reports, Vijay Deverakonda is the only South-Indian star owning a lifestyle brand. Vijay Deverakonda's Rowdy not only sells clothing items but also ventures into spaces like uber-cool streetwear, lungis, slates and phone accessories. Rowdy has a unique array of products that are often instantly sold out upon release.

According to a PR report, actor Vijay Deverakonda has said, “Rowdy has made this decision to open its platform to innovative local entrepreneurs. What we have built is open to all. If you have cool, quirky, basically Rowdy products and you are a Local Rowdy write to us at local@rowdyclub.in. This is a humble step taken by the brand to stand by the fellow citizens and bring out the best in them and help them rise.”

Bollywood extends a helping hand towards those affected:

The COVID-19 pandemic has truly bought life to a standstill. While many of us are frustrated due to sitting at home, there are several who do not even have the basic necessities of life. While several people from different walks of life have extended a helping hand to those affected, Bollywood has not remained behind either.

Several Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan have helped out in their own unique ways. However, the Simmba actor Sonu Sood seems to shine brightest amongst them all. With the help of his ‘Ghar Bhejo’ initiative, Sonu Sood has helped several migrants to return to their hometowns. Such a spirit in the film industry greatly inspires all to do their bit as well.

