Vijay Deverakonda's Lockdown Look Instigates Fans To Create Hilarious Memes

Vijay Deverakonda is a popular actor known for his contribution to the Telugu film industry. He has been a trending topic since he started shooting for his pan-Indian film alongside Ananya Panday. He is currently spending his quarantine at his home along with his family. Vijay recently shared a picture on his Instagram with his father on account of Father’s Day.

Vijay Deverakonda's new look

Vijay Deverakonda recently shared a picture along with his father on his Instagram handle. The actor is being mocked by his fans for his look through the extremely funny memes that have been doing rounds on social media. Vijay has also revealed that he is able to keep this beard because of the quarantine and will be going back to his old look due to professional commitments. In the picture, Vijay can be seen in a French beard that has gone viral on the internet. His fans think that the beard does not suit him and have started making memes on it. People have been sharing a number of funny memes that have been mocking the actor for his new look.

Memes on Vijay Deverakonda's new look

More about his Pan-Indian film

Vijay is going to be lead by his Telugu film companion and director, Puri Jagannadh for this particular project. Though the two are in the same industry, this project will mark the first collaboration between Vijay and director Puri Jagannadh. Ananya Panday also happens to be a part of this film which will mark her Telugu film debut. Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Vijay had confirmed that he would dub his own lines for the Hindi version. Earlier Dharma productions had also given a confirmation of a Hindi remake of Vijay's Dear Comrade.

What's next for Vijay Deverakonda?

Other than the Dharma productions project, Vijay Deverakonda will also be going back to complete the final portions of his upcoming romantic drama, World Famous Lover. In the film, Vijay will be seen romancing not with one but four renowned actors including Rashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Catherine Teresa. Kranthi Madhav will be taking up the role of the director for this particular project which is going to be produced by KS Rama Rao of Inventive Commercial Productions. Playing two very different characters in these two films will be a real challenge for the Arjun Reddy star.

