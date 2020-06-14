Remember When Rashmika Mandanna Opened Up About Being Scared Of Vijay Deverakonda?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have starred together in two super movies titled, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. However, back in the date, in an old interview with a news daily, Rashmika Mandanna had revealed that she was scared when she first shot with Vijay Deverakonda as she is scared of new people. Rashmika further revealed that Vijay was later very relaxed and that she found it easy to work with him on the sets.

Additionally, Rashmika also added that shooting the film was easier as she knew Vijay's frequency and vibe and hence it was easy to match up to with him, she added. Mandanna then exclaimed that she did not have to try hard as they had been friends for quite a long time.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor, in the same interview, revealed that their characters rubbed off on each other and that the best part about their friendship was that she did not have to try hard to understand Vijay.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deveronkonda's chemistry in the 2018 romantic drama, Geetha Govindam, hit the bullseye. Their acting prowess managed to impress the audience and critics alike.

The plot of the film revolves around how a young lecturer in a college wishes to get married at the earliest. And he tries his best ways to flatter Geetha, an independent woman, who is not very easy to convince.

The duo also teamed up for the 2019 film, Dear Comrade. Bharat Kamma’s directorial entails the story of how two people, Bobby (Vijay Deverakonda) and Lily (Rashmika Mandanna) meet and learn each others' way of living and later transform each other in some way. The film was also well-received by the critics.

What's next for Rashmika and Vijay?

Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut rumours have been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. She has been reportedly approached by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film. However, no official announcement is made about the same. Rashmika has been roped in for Nanda Kishore's upcoming romantic drama, Pogaru. She is also a part of Sukumar's upcomer- Pushpa, opposite Allu Arjun.

Vijay's Bollywood debut movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film, Fighter, is said to be based on the life of a boxer. Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda will play the leads in the movie. The movie, Fighter, is also touted to be a Telugu-Hindi bilingual, which will be released in other languages.

