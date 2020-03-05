Vijay Deverakonda Slips On His Way To 'Fighter' Shoot, Saved By His Team; See Video

Vijay Deverakonda has lately been busy with the shooting of his first-ever Bollywood film alongside Student of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday. He was recently spotted on his way to a night shoot around the Versova jetty. The actor slipped as the floor was wet around the river but was fortunately saved by his team.

Vijay Deverakonda slips due to wet floor, is held by his team

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are being snapped together at various locations as shoot for their Bollywood film Fighter. They have been snapped at the Versova jetty a number of times by the paparazzi.

In a recent video doing the rounds on social media, the Dear Comrade actor can be seen heading for the Fighter shoot in a black T-shirt, camouflage shorts and a beany. He was walking along a wet surface to the jetty as the paparazzi clicked him. His foot slid through, making him lose his balance. He was held by four people around him, who were reportedly his team. He managed to leave the place without being injured. Have a look at the video here.

Vijay Devarakona announces the film

Vijay Deverakonda recently posted a few pictures with Ananya Panday and the makers of Fighter. He can be seen sporting a casual attire as he poses for the camera. In the second picture, they can be seen in their natural element as they have a chat. In the caption for the post, Vijay Deverakonda has announced the film. Have a look at the post here.

Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

