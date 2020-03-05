The Debate
Vijay Deverakonda Slips On His Way To 'Fighter' Shoot, Saved By His Team; See Video

Regional Indian Cinema

Vijay Deverakonda has lately been busy with the shooting of his first-ever Bollywood film alongside Student of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday. Read here.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda has lately been busy with the shooting of his first-ever Bollywood film alongside Student of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday. He was recently spotted on his way to a night shoot around the Versova jetty. The actor slipped as the floor was wet around the river but was fortunately saved by his team.

Vijay Deverakonda slips due to wet floor, is held by his team

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are being snapped together at various locations as shoot for their Bollywood film Fighter. They have been snapped at the Versova jetty a number of times by the paparazzi.

In a recent video doing the rounds on social media, the Dear Comrade actor can be seen heading for the Fighter shoot in a black T-shirt, camouflage shorts and a beany. He was walking along a wet surface to the jetty as the paparazzi clicked him. His foot slid through, making him lose his balance. He was held by four people around him, who were reportedly his team. He managed to leave the place without being injured. Have a look at the video here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Read Vijay Deverakonda's Fan Did This To Show Her Love For The Actor

Also read Ananya Panday Goes For A Bike Ride With Vijay Deverakonda; Pictures Leaked From The Set

Vijay Devarakona announces the film

Vijay Deverakonda recently posted a few pictures with Ananya Panday and the makers of Fighter. He can be seen sporting a casual attire as he poses for the camera. In the second picture, they can be seen in their natural element as they have a chat. In the caption for the post, Vijay Deverakonda has announced the film. Have a look at the post here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on

Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Read Vijay Deverakonda's New Pic With Ananya Panday Raises Eyebrows; Netizens Coin 'Anakonda'

Also read Ramya Krishnan Joins Cast Of Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday’s Next

 

 

First Published:
