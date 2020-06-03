Miya George Engaged To Ashwin Philip, Marriage To Happen In September This Year

Malayalam actor Miya George on Monday shared a picture from her engagement ceremony. The actor who got engaged to Kottayam-based businessman Ashwin Philip posted the photo with the caption that read, "Thanks for all the love & prayers." (sic) Miya George and Ashwin Philip's engagement was reported to be a low-key ceremony that was held in Kottayam in the presence of their family and close relatives. According to reports, the duo is going to tie the knot in September this year.

Miya George, who was last seen in Al Mallu, surprised her fans when she posted a picture with her fiance Ashwin Philip on social media. Miya George and Ashwin Philip's engagement reportedly was held at the latter's Kottayam residence. Miya George was wearing an off white heavily embroidered Anarkali. Miya completed her look with a green choker and matching stud earrings. Meanwhile, Ashwin Philip was wearing a simple white shirt and navy blue pants. Pictures from Miya George and Ashwin Philip's engagement have been doing the rounds of the social media, have a look at them.

According to reports, the engagement was planned earlier however, due to the lockdown, it was pushed. Some reports suggest that Miya George and Ashwin Philip's wedding will be held in September. However, the actor has not announced her wedding date upon till now.

Miya George, who predominantly appears in Malayalam and Tamil movies was last seen in Boban Samuel's Al Mallu. The film, starring Namitha Pramod, Anoop Majeed, and Miya George in the lead, narrates the tale of two girls who get conned by a man. The Boban Samuel directorial was a box office debacle. However, the Miya George starrer recently premiered on television, and according to reports, the film had record television rating points.

