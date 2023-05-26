The Kerala Story Resists Competition From Fast X, Continues Breaking Box Office Records

The Kerala Story has proven to be a formidable contender to Hollywood films, as it holds its own ground, despite facing tough competition from the blockbuster Fast X. Audiences across India have been captivated by the film’s narrative, leading to its continued success at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, The Kerala Story has amassed an impressive collection of ₹213.47 crores at the box office, demonstrating its remarkable resilience despite competition and controversy.

The film saw a strong opening weekend, with 3rd Friday’s earning of ₹6.60 crores, followed by even higher collections on Saturday and Sunday at ₹9.15 crores and ₹11.50 crores respectively. The movie’s success continued into the weekdays, with consistent earnings of ₹4.50 crores on Monday, ₹3.50 crores on Tuesday, ₹3.40 crores on Wednesday, and ₹3.10 crores on Thursday. These impressive numbers resulted in a total collection of ₹213.47 crores at the box office, a strong testament to the film's resounding popularity.

Adah Sharma penned heartfelt note

The Kerala Story became the second-highest-grossing film of the year and made a mark as the first female-centric film to reach this milestone at the box office. Adah Sharma expressed her gratitude to fans in a heartfelt note on Instagram. She acknowledged the unexpected success of the film and thanked the producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, for bringing the story to life. She also thanked Sudipto Sen, the director, for his dedication and perseverance throughout the challenging seven-year research and production process.

The film faced obstacles in its journey to the silver screen, particularly in West Bengal, where the Mamata Banerjee-led government had enforced a ban on The Kerala Story. However, this state-imposed ban was overturned by the Supreme Court of India. Despite the court’s ruling though, theater owners in Kolkata continue to shun the film. They say that all slots are currently booked for screening of other films and it will therefore be some weeks before The Kerala Story can be screened in the city.