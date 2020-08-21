'Adipurush' Actor Prabhas Has To Attain An Archer's Physique; Explains Director Om Raut

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut recently spilled the beans around his upcoming project Adipurush, in which South star Prabhas will be seen portraying the character of Lord Ram. While talking to Mid-day, Om Raut explained how Prabhas is going to prepare for his character. During his conversation, Om Raut asserted that Prabhas has to attain an archer's physique for Adipurush.

Om Raut talks about Prabhas starrer Adipurush

In a brief discussion, Om Raut said that he had discussed the concept with Prabhas in the early months of the lockdown. He added that since then, the Baahubali actor has been prepping for the 3D epic action drama, which is slated to go on floors in January. Raut shared that Prabhas is working on his transformation. He further added that the team has begun consulting several experts. The director informed that Prabhas will also begin learning archery.

During the conversation, Raut also admitted that Prabhas was the only face that came to his mind when imagining Adipurush's protagonist. He explained that he has seen him as the lead in his head, on his computer, and in the script. He also said that if there is anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas. While mentioning about Prabhas' stardom, Om said that it adds to the commercial value of the film. Meanwhile, he also praised the south star and said the actor has a combination of calmness and aggression.

As the conversation moved ahead, the 38-year-old director also shared his piece of mind on mounting a lavish big-screen spectacle at a time when the world is going through the pandemic-induced economic slowdown. Raut said he has complete faith in his dream project while describing himself as a big-screen man. He added that a larger-than-life film like Adipurush must be watched in cinema halls; and, that is where his job as a filmmaker comes in.

He concluded that conversation and said he has to ensure that his movie will provide entertainment and justifies every penny that the audience has paid. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and a few foreign languages. The upcoming flick will be produced under the production banner of filmmaker Bhushan Kumar.

