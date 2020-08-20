Prabhas To Share Screen Space With Keerthy Suresh In His Upcoming Flick 'Adipurush'?

Prabhas has a massive fan following, and he recently got them excited with his recent post about Adipurush. It is Prabhas’ upcoming film and the makers have now approached Keerthy Suresh to play the role of Sita while Prabhas plays the role of Lord Rama. Read more to know other details about Prabhas’ Adipurush.

Prabhas's Adipurush makers approach Keerthy Suresh

As per reports in Pinkvilla, the makers of Adipurush have approached National Award winner, Keerthy Suresh to portray Prabhas' love interest in this film. Baahubali star, Prabhas shared a post about his upcoming film, Adipurush. Reportedly, Adipurush is going to be directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Prabhas released the film’s poster on his Instagram account and wrote, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil”. This film is also going to be released in 3D and will be a pan-Indian film released in 5 different languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Currently, there are no other official announcements about the film thus there is a limited amount of information available. Adipurush’s primary photography will begin in 2021 and it is slated to be released in 2022.

According to the report, Prabhas spoke about his role in Adipurush and said that every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. Prabhas added that he is very excited to portray this character, especially the way Om has designed it. He is certain that the youth of the country will shower all their love for their film.

More about Prabhas

Recently, Prabhas had also shared a post for his blockbuster film, Bahubali 2. He shared a throwback picture from the sets of Bahubali 2 on his personal social media account. Through the caption, Prabhas revealed that Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also the biggest film of his life. He thanks his director and the fans as the film would have not been possible with them. He ended the conversation by saying that he is delighted for all the love, the film and he has received.

