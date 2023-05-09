Kriti Sanon, Prabhas' Chemistry Steals The Show At Adipurush Event | WATCH

Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of rumored couple Kriti Sanon and Prabhas interacting intimately during a fan preview event for the highly anticipated movie Adipurush. The event took place in Hyderabad, on Monday, ahead of the online launch of the film's trailer on Tuesday afternoon. Screenshots fuel dating rumors as anticipation for the trailer release grows.

A video shared by Kriti Sanon on Twitter showcased the massive crowd of enthusiastic fans gathered at a movie theater for the exclusive preview. Fans held up posters of Prabhas' character from Adipurush and passionately chanted Jai Shri Ram slogans. Inside the theater, Kriti and Prabhas were seen watching the trailer alongside the ecstatic fans. Prabhas wore a plain powder blue kurta pyjama, while Kriti looked elegant in a pastel blue-green anarkali. In the video, Kriti can be seen whispering something into Prabhas' ear, adding fuel to the dating rumors surrounding the two stars.

Although Prabhas and Kriti have denied being in a romantic relationship. Fans couldn't help but notice their cozy interaction during the event. Screenshots capturing the moment quickly circulated on social media, sparking further speculation about their alleged romance.

Maa anna ki em chepthunnav 🌝 pic.twitter.com/daKujwbfV8 — ً (@KishoreDarlingg) May 8, 2023

Kriti later took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself in the pastel anarkali, expressing her excitement for the upcoming trailer release. She thanked the fans from Hyderabad for their overwhelming support and positivity.

About Adipurush

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, known for his work on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. Prabhas portrays the role of Raghava, while Kriti plays the character of Janaki. The film also stars Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. In an exciting announcement, the makers revealed that Adipurush will be screened at the prestigious Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13. The theatrical release of the film is scheduled for June 16.

With the anticipation building up and the on-screen chemistry between Prabhas and Kriti intriguing fans, Adipurush is expected to make a significant impact at the box office and captivate audiences with its grandeur and storytelling.