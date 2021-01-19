'Adipurush' Starts Rolling; Director Om Raut & Team Begin 'motion Capture'

The magnum opus Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan started with motion capture on the 19th of January 2021. Taking to their respective social media handles, director Om Raut and lead actor Prabhas, shared the news with fans. On the other hand, the makers talked about the upcoming project and gave a sneak peek into it. Scroll down to take a look.

Adipurush motion capture starts

READ | Kartik Aaryan Teases New Project With 'Tanhaji' Director Om Raut After Signing Film

Adipurush updates

Speaking on the same, Bhushan Kumar says, "At T- Series, we have always encouraged new ideas and concepts & this coupled with cutting edge technology, paves the way for the future of filmmaking. Om and his team are creating an entire world of Adipurush with the latest technology, commonly used in international cinema but will be explored in Indian filmmaking for the first time. We are proud to bring to our audiences - Adipurush."

READ | Kartik Aaryan's 'Nachunga Aise' Song Directed By Om Raut Leaves Fans Impressed; Watch

On the other hand, producer Prasad Sutar adds, “High-end visual effects combined with real-time technology is commonly used in international films and this always helps filmmakers narrate their story. To create the world of Adipurush and to tell the epic tale, we are bringing together the same. Adipurush is a huge mission for all of us and we are looking forward to embark on this journey with Bhushanji.”

READ | Saif Ali Khan To Be With Wife Kareena Until March; Will Film 'Adipurush' Post Her Delivery

Meanwhile, trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh also shared an important update about Adipurush. While informing the moviegoers that the team of Adipurush is all set to roll, he wrote that the mahurat will be organised on February 2. He also threw light on the motion capture and added that it is a technology commonly used in international cinema. Minutes after the posts of Prabhas, Om Raut and Taran Adarsh also shared, the hashtags such as Adipurush and Prabhas took the top spots in the trends of Twitter.

PRABHAS: #ADIPURUSH STARTS, MAHURAT ON 2 FEB 2021... #Adipurush [3D] commenced with motion capture - the technology commonly used in international cinema - today [19 Jan 2021]... Stars #Prabhas and #SaifAliKhan... Directed by #OmRaut. #Prabhas22 pic.twitter.com/3WzXNTH0WI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2021

READ | Manoj Muntashir On Saif Ali Khan's 'humane Raavan' Remark: "He Was Misunderstood"

Recently, Pinkvilla also gave a sneak peek into the project in its report. As per the report, Om Raut's directorial will be a high on VFX film and the team will be using new techniques of the motion picture to create a never seen before experience for the audience. The technical team along with director Om will be shooting in the city in a closed environment with chroma set up to get used to the technology.

(With Inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.