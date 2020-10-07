'Adithya Varma' Cast And Characters That Made The Romantic Drama Come Alive

Adithya Varma released in 2019 and got an amazing response from the audience. It was a remake of the superhit Telugu movie, Arjun Reddy. Directed by Gireesaaya, it is a story about an alcoholic surgeon who turns himself into a self-destructive person after his girlfriend’s marriage. Let’s take a look at Adithya Varma movie’s cast.

Adithya Varma cast and characters

Dhruv Vikram as Adithya Varma

Dhruv Vikram essayed the role of Adithya Varma in the Tamil version. He is also a playback singer. Vikram is considered to be one of the finest actors in the Tamil film industry. He has won a National Film Award along with many other movie awards for his promising performances. Some of his best films include Sethu, Gemini, Dhill, Anniyan, Samurai, Pithamagan, and many others.

Banita Sandhu as Meera Shetty

Banita is a British actor who has been a part of Tamil, English, and Hindi movies. She made her debut in the movie, October. Some of her other work includes Eternal Beauty, Kavita and Teresa and Sardar Udham Singh.

Priya Anand as Priya Menon

The cast of Adithya Varma movie also included Priya Anand, who essayed the role of a film star. She has also been a part of multiple Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu movies in her entire career. She began her career in modelling and later entered the movie world. Some of her movies are English Vinglish, Rangrezz, Leader, Raajakumara, Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, Ezra, Orange and many others.

Also Read Heart Attack 3 Cast: Yash, Ramya And Other Actors Who Are Part Of This Romantic-comedy

Dheepa Ramanujam as Adithya Varma’s mother

Dheepa made her acting debut alongside Rajnikant in the movie Arunachalam. She has been a part of many movies such as Pasanga 2, Spyder, Sivappu Manjal Pachai, Vimaanam, Rajini Murugan, to name a few.

Also Read Tamilrockers Leaks Tamil Movie 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' Starring Vijay Sethupathi For Download

Anbu Thasan as Parthi

Anbu Thasan played the role of Adithya Varma’s best friend. He had a vital role to play in the movie and his role was appreciated by the audience too. He has also been a part of a few movies namely CoCo Kokila and Meesaya Murukku.

Also Read Varmaa Movie's Original Cut Starring Dhruv Vikram To Get A Digital Release

Apart from these, there were several other actors that essayed vital roles in the movie. The other cast of Adithya Varma movie included Ashwin Kumar, Kartavya Kabra, Dhanush, Leela Samson, Usha Elizabeth, Soundariya Nanjundan, Meena Vemuri, Achyuth Kumar, Raja and a few others.

Also Read 'Varmaa', Original Cut Of Dhruv Vikram's Tamil Arjun Reddy, To Get OTT Release

Image Source- Adithya Varma movie trailer on Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.