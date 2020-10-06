Varmaa Movie's Original Cut Starring Dhruv Vikram To Get A Digital Release

Dhruv Vikram is one of the well-known actors in the film industry. After entertaining fans with his role in Gireesaaya’s Adithya Varma, the actor will next be seen in the romantic drama film titled Varmaa. The film is said to be a Tamil remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy. And now according to recent developments, it has been announced that the original director’s cut version of Varmaa will directly premiere on the OTT platform. The news about the same was also shared on Twitter.

The Simply South App took to their Twitter handle to share the news with fans and viewers. They went on to share the poster of the film along with the announcement. In the poster, Dhruv can be seen riding the bike along with Razia Wilson sitting on the back seat. The actor can be seen giving some tough intense look as he sports a denim shirt and jeans.

Along with the poster image, the Simply South App also went on to break the news to fans and viewers. They wrote, “Get ready to watch Director Bala's much-awaited #Varmaa. World premiere on 6th October, exclusively only on Simply South!” Take a look at the post below.

Varmaa, directed by Bala, was Arjun Reddy's first ever Tamil remake. It was called off, however, and in 2019 the entire movie was remade with a new set of cast and crew. While Adithya Varma, the second Tamil film, had a different cast with a new director, it had Dhruv Vikram in the lead role. The second version of the remake was led by Gireesaaya. The music for Varma as well as Adithya Varma was created by the composer Radhan. M. Sukumar and Sathish Suriya were the cinematographers of the original cut of Varmaa.

The original version stared Megha Chowdhury as the female lead opposite Dhruv Vikram. The movie also marked the debut of Dhruv Vikram in the Tamil film industry. Raiza Wilson also played a crucial role in the film. Megha was also replayed by Banita Sandhu in the reshoots for Adithya Varma. The original Dhruv Vikram Varmaa cut, directed by Bala, will now be available on the Simply South OTT app.

