5 Tips On Colour Patterning From Aditi Rao Hydari's IG That Can Help Your Social Media Pop

Aditi Rao Hydari is a famous actor who is well known for her versatile roles and method acting. She is seen doing a wide array of movies in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries and has graced fans with many super hits. Some of her famous movies are Boss (2013), Wazir (2016), Rockstar (2011). Murder 3 (2013) and many such more. Aditi is also very active on her social media and has a very aesthetic Instagram profile. So here's a look at top tips and tricks on colour patterning that makes Aditi's Instagram pop that fans can also use:

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas are top contenders as a lead for Nani's next

White Bordering

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari's movies that saw her play a creative role who loved her profession

One common theme in all of Aditi's pictures on Instagram is that they all have white borders. This helps to space out pictures and also clearly see all the colours in the picture properly despite what the pictures beside it show. This is a tip that is used by many social media influencers and will surely help you adjust colour patterns on your account.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari teary-eyed as 'homie' Dulquer posts 'embarrassing' pics to wish her

The Rule of Three

Pic Credit: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari birthday: 15 facts about the actor that fans would like to know

Another trick that helps the actor's profile pop is how she colour coordinates every three pictures. As seen above in the first column, the actor has uploaded three pictures that are all black and white. In the next row, we see the same technique used and has also used a darker shade of pictures to complement the B&W ones.

Lighter Tones

Another common trick the actor uses on her social media is to use lighter tones. While bright colours look wonderful sometimes, lighter colours make any Instagram profile look elegant and quite graceful. So most of Aditi Rao Hydari's photos have a lighter shade and she is often seen in acrylic coloured dresses as well.

Contrasting

A simple yet useful trick that helps your pictures and your social media pop is learning how to properly contrast shades. In this picture, fans can sport the actor has applied her border, the picture has lighter shades and yet is quite aesthetically pleasing and colourful. The shades of blue in the snow and the yellow in the sky make this picture a valuable addition to her social media.

Posing in front of cooler shades

A simple yet effective tip for pictures that will not only help your social media pop but also make your photo shoot a huge success is to make the sure background features cooler shades like white, light blue. light purple and light pink. This always helps in colour patterning schemes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.