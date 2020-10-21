Aditi Rao Hydari Explains 'Tughlaq Darbar' Opt-out; Happily Passes Baton To Rashi Khanna

Aditi Rao Hydari has been replaced by Madras Cafe actor Raashi Khanna in the upcoming Vijay Sethupati starrer drama film Tughlaq Darbar directed by Delhiprasad Deenadayalan. The Padmaavat actor has shared a long note on her social media handles explaining to her fans and followers why she had to quit the project and pass on the role to Rashi Khanna. She revealed that she spoke to the producer and director of the film and discussed her pending projects and decided to opt out of the project by not keeping anyone waiting for her.

She wrote, "Due to the ongoing Corona Virus Pandemic, the world including the Indian Film Industry, came to a standstill for 6-8 months this year. While work has slowly started in phases and the film industry is getting back on its feet, there have been delays and schedules are being reassessed. As an actor, I feel a responsibility to not keep anyone waiting."

Read | Aditi Rao Hydari's Maha Samudram cast gets addition, makers rope in Anu Emmanuel for lead

Aditi added, "I am committed to finishing projects that I had already begun shooting for and I don't want to cause any delays in projects that I haven't started yet, however much I want to make it work. Keeping the current scenario in mind, I in consultation with the producer, Mr Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal have decided to take a step back from a project we were all looking forward to".

In her statement, Aditi also conveyed her best wishes to actor Rashi Khanna for the film. She thanked fans for their continued support and promised them that she will see her fans at the theatre very soon. Aditi concluded the note saying, "And to all you super sweet fans, thank you for your messages. I promise, I will see you all at the theatre very soon. Until then, stay safe, take care and lots of love (sic)."

Read | Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi to reunite for 'Tughlaq Durbar' after 'Sangatamizhan'

Read | Aditi Rao Hydari spells elegance while posing as her character Saheba from 'V' movie

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in director Mohanakrishna Indraganti's V starring Nani, Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas. She has been roped in to play the leading lady alongside Aruvam actor Sharwanand in the highly-anticipated Telegu-Tamil bilingual titled Maha Samudram.

Read | Aditi Rao Hydari finalised for Sharwanand's 'Maha Samudram' to be helmed by Ajay Bhupathi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.